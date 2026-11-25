Guide reviews TK41 and White Gushers naming, differing origin accounts and 177 historical flower tests

Gushers is an indica-leaning hybrid associated with multiple names and differing accounts of its origins. The Gushers strain guide from Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., brings together source-attributed naming information, breeder accounts and historical laboratory results reported under the Gushers name.

Leafly lists TK41 as a name associated with Gushers, referencing its reported Gelato #41 × Triangle Kush parentage. White Gushers is another name associated with the strain.

The guide is intended to make those naming conventions easier to compare while keeping historical breeder descriptions separate from laboratory observations.

Reported Genetics and Breeder Accounts

Gushers is credited in the guide to Cookie Fam Genetics from the San Francisco Bay Area.

However, available accounts differ regarding the strain’s exact origins. Rather than treating one historical account as definitive proof of genetics, the guide presents the competing descriptions as source records.

A strain name, breeder attribution or reported pedigree does not independently authenticate the genetics of every current product sold under the Gushers name.

For readers researching cannabis strains and related products in Germany, the weed.de strain finder provides an additional searchable resource for comparing strain names and cannabis products.

Historical Lab Results Reported Under the Gushers Name

The Gushers lab test summary compiles 177 historical state laboratory tests of flower reported under the Gushers name.

Across those records:

Median total THC: 20.95%

20.95% Middle 50% of results: 17.77%-23.83%

17.77%-23.83% Leading reported terpenes: β-caryophyllene, limonene and linalool

These figures describe historical, name-matched observations. They are not measurements of a current lot and should not be interpreted as predictions of the potency, terpene composition or genetics of any present Gushers product.

Terpene and Flavor Descriptions

Historical laboratory records included in the guide identify β-caryophyllene, limonene and linalool among the leading reported terpenes.

Published descriptions also associate Gushers with tropical and sweet flavor characteristics.

The guide treats those flavor descriptions and laboratory observations separately. Historical terpene measurements do not guarantee the sensory profile of a particular current product.

Why Naming and Laboratory Data Need Context

Cannabis strain names can be used across different producers, markets and generations of plants.

As a result, flower sold under the same commercial name may differ in genetic ancestry, cannabinoid concentration and terpene composition.

The Gushers guide places reported naming conventions, breeder accounts and historical laboratory measurements alongside one another so readers can see what has been documented without assuming that one type of evidence proves another.

Historical Evidence, Not Current Product Claims

The historical median total THC of 20.95% summarizes the 177 flower tests included in the dataset.

It does not establish that every current Gushers product has the same potency or chemical composition.

Likewise, historical breeder and lineage accounts do not independently verify the genetics of a plant or flower product being sold today.

The complete Gushers strain guide is available at:

https://gushersstrain.com/

Historical lab-data summary:

https://gushersstrain.com/potency/

About Official Cannabis

Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., is an independent cannabis strain guide network publishing source-attributed information about strain genetics, historical laboratory data and published strain descriptions. Its resources distinguish historical observations from claims about current products.

Media Contact

Real Tested Inc.

Babu Kipkorir

Email: info@gushersstrain.com

Phone: +1 (833) 365-5250

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Website: gushersstrain.com

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire