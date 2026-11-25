Chicago construction attorney addresses contract provisions, professional liability insurance and risk allocation for architects.

Jeremy S. Baker , founding attorney of Baker Law Group LLC , discussed contract negotiations, professional liability insurance and legal risk management at AIA Chicago’s Practice Forward Symposium on Nov. 13, 2026, at mHUB in Chicago.

Organized by AIA Chicago, the symposium brought together architecture professionals to discuss firm management, risk mitigation, leadership and business development. Baker’s presentation, “Beyond the Boilerplate: Advanced Contract and Insurance Strategies for Architects,” examined how contractual obligations can expose architects to liabilities that extend beyond the coverage provided by their professional liability insurance.

Using practical examples and contract language, Baker examined provisions involving warranties, guarantees, heightened standards of care, indemnification and limitations of liability. He also discussed how architects can identify problematic owner-drafted terms and negotiate agreements that align contractual responsibilities with available insurance coverage.

“Architects should understand the risks they accept before signing a contract,” said Baker. “Even familiar contract language can create obligations that professional liability insurance may not cover. Recognizing those issues early gives architects an opportunity to negotiate clearer terms and avoid costly disputes.”

Baker founded Baker Law Group in 2019 after serving as a partner in Schiff Hardin LLP’s Construction Law Group. He advises architects, engineers, developers, owners and contractors on project delivery, contract negotiation and dispute resolution.

Since 2015, Baker has served as a liaison to the American Institute of Architects Contract Documents Committee. He has also lectured at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design and taught construction law as an adjunct professor.

For more information, visit designbuildlaw.com .

About Baker Law Group LLC

Baker Law Group advises architects, engineers, developers, owners, and contractors in the design and construction industry, providing transactional counsel, dispute resolution, and general counsel services. The firm focuses on project delivery methods, contract negotiation, risk allocation, and dispute avoidance, applying early dispute resolution techniques to keep complex mixed-use, hospitality, multifamily, high-rise, retail, education, industrial, utility, and government projects on track from planning through closeout.

Media Contact

Jeremy Baker

jbaker@designbuildlaw.com

https://designbuildlaw.com/

312-621-7184

790 Estate Dr Ste 200

Deerfield, IL 60015

SOURCE: Baker Law

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