Gundam GQuuuuuuX Takes Center Stage at Anime Expo 2025

A Groundbreaking Celebration of a New Gundam Era in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Yesterday, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX ignited the stage at Anime Expo 2025 with an electrifying showcase that drew thousands of passionate fans to the Peacock Theater. Gundam Rising in Los Angeles – Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX SPECIAL EVENT, presented by Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., marked the first official U.S. appearance for the landmark collaboration between studio khara and SUNRISE.

The event opened with a screening of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Beginning, a re-edited theatrical version of the anime’s early episodes that set the tone for the special event. As the scenes unfolded on the big screen, the packed audience responded with bursts of cheering, audible “woahs,” and scattered applause, especially during dramatic reveals and Mobile Suit entrances. The excitement in the room was a clear testament to the franchise’s enduring impact and the fans’ deep connection to the world of Gundam.

Following the screening, fans welcomed the cast and creative team to the main stage, including Director Kazuya Tsurumaki, Series Supervisor and Screenplay writer Yoji Enokido, Gundam Executive Producer Naohiro Ogata, and voice actors Tomoyo Kurosawa (Amate Yuzuriha “Machu”), Simba Tsuchiya (Shuji Itō), Shinji Kawada (Chalia Bull), and Yuki Shin (Char Aznable). Moderated by Risa Light, the panel offered attendees an in-depth look at the creative vision behind Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX. Speakers discussed script development, character dynamics, and the series’ visual identity, while the moderator’s questions sparked thoughtful reflections on the evolution of the Gundam franchise and the emotional heart of its story. The candid and insightful conversation reached a highlight when the voice actors performed some of their most iconic lines live, drawing sustained applause and heartfelt reactions from longtime fans.

Ahead of the musical finale, the voice cast led the audience in a lively call-and-response, setting an energetic tone for the closing segment. Attendees were then treated to an exclusive concert video from Kenshi Yonezu, the artist behind the series’ theme song, and Hoshimachi Suisei, the popular VTuber and music collaborator. Both artists shared recorded messages expressing their enthusiasm for the project and appreciation for the global Gundam fanbase. The event concluded with a high-energy, three-song performance by NOMELON NOLEMON—featuring “Midnight Reflection,” “afterimage,” and “HALO.” Marking their first-ever appearance at Anime Expo, the performance closed the program on a celebratory note.

All attendees received a curated collection of limited-edition merchandise, including a custom-designed shopper bag, three collectible postcards featuring new artwork by Yumi Ikeda, Shie Kobori, and Sejoon Kim, a GUNPLA Trial Kit RX-78-2 Gundam, a branded Gundam headband, and the world-premiere Gundam Card Game promotional card — GUNDAM CARD GAME Resource Promo Card Machu (RP-010).

The celebration is set to continue today, with a special Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX autograph session at the JW Marriott Gold Ballroom from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Fans who reserved in advance will have the opportunity to meet the creative team and cast, including Tsurumaki, Enokido, Kurosawa, Tsuchiya, Kawada, and Shin. Autographs will be offered on a framed memorial art print available for purchase at the Bandai Hobby Booth (#SH-2214). Throughout the weekend, fans can also see the huge Gundam GQuuuuuuX banner hanging on the South Hall building and visit the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Exhibition Booth at Bandai Namco’s exhibit space (#SH-2406).

About Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX is a brand new series directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki and is the first-ever major collaboration between EVANGELION series creator studio khara, and SUNRISE, the historic home to the Mobile Suit Gundam works. The anime series is currently streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the United States.

The series follows Amate Yuzuriha, a high school girl living peacefully in a space colony, who is drawn into the illegal mobile suit dueling competition known as “Clan Battle” after encountering a mysterious girl named Nyan. Taking the entry name “Machu,” Amate dives headfirst into the intense world of mobile suit dueling.

Around the same time, a mysterious Gundam mobile suit and its pilot, a boy named Shuji, who are being hunted by both the space military and the police, appear before her.

The world is now on the brink of a new era.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Streaming Information & Socials

Streaming Platform:

Only on Prime Video

https://amazon.com/dp/B0CY9Q3TVR

Socials:

Official Website: https://en.gundam.info/about-gundam/series-pages/gquuuuuux/

Official X (Japanese Only): @G_GQuuuuuuX

Hashtags: #ジークアクス #GQuuuuuuX

About Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.

We at Bandai Namco Filmworks develop and produce film video titles. We not only distribute them through various media such as television, movie theaters and Internet streaming but also bring them to fans throughout the world by licensing and managing their copyrights, developing and marketing film video-related merchandise and other services. As a comprehensive entertainment enterprise handling the A to Z of film & video business, we continue to create “Awesome works” and make them readily available to everyone.

Official Website: https://www.bnfw.co.jp/en/

