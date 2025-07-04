Amomi: The Lifelong Women’s Health App Expanding Its Presence in the U.S. Market

“At that time, I truly understood how hopeless and desperate it can feel for women trying to get pregnant naturally-before even considering expensive treatments like IVF,” said Caroline. “I wanted to build something that actually remembers and respects women’s history. That’s what Amomi is.”

Amomi, the fast-growing women’s health app, is entering a new chapter of growth-bringing its full-cycle, ad-light experience to more women in the United States. After gaining strong traction and sponsorships in Japan from global names like Dyson and Rakuten, Amomi is now seeking aligned brand partners in the U.S. to fuel its next stage of user-first expansion.

Amomi was born from a deeply personal experience. After suffering two miscarriages, founder Caroline La found herself frustrated that the period-tracking app she had relied on failed to retain and reflect her reproductive history. That gap made it difficult to plan for pregnancy and left her feeling isolated during one of the most vulnerable periods of her life.

“At that time, I truly understood how hopeless and desperate it can feel for women trying to get pregnant naturally-before even considering expensive treatments like IVF,” said Caroline. “I wanted to build something that actually remembers and respects women’s history. That’s what Amomi is.”

Built to Last: A Tool for Life, Not Just a Phase

Amomi is not just another period tracker or pregnancy calendar. It’s a full-lifecycle companion that supports women from menstruation through fertility, pregnancy, postpartum, and menopause. By continuously capturing users’ reproductive history over time, Amomi provides personalized, predictive insights designed to evolve with each individual’s journey.

“Studies suggest that women who have had multiple pregnancies and breastfed may experience menopause later than women who have not,” Caroline noted. “When apps fail to capture this data, predictions about fertility windows or menopause timing can be completely off. That’s why comprehensive tracking is not just helpful-it’s essential.”

Caroline has made it her mission to keep the app accessible and honest-even if that means taking the longer road. Despite receiving multiple funding offers, she continues to bootstrap the app while working full-time as an executive at a major IT company.

“I don’t think users should have to pay to access their own health data,” she explains. “Instead, I want to provide relevant content and personalized recommendations-while contributing value to brands that truly support women. It has to be a win-win.”

Why Amomi Stands Out in a Crowded Market

In a landscape filled with apps like Flo, The Bump, and What to Expect, Amomi distinguishes itself through:

Full lifecycle support-from menstruation to menopause

Longitudinal health tracking for more accurate, personalized predictions

Minimal ads and clean, distraction-free design

Scientifically grounded insights that reflect real-life complexity

A founder-led mission that prioritizes authenticity and user trust

Partner With Purpose

Amomi is now welcoming select sponsors who align with its mission. Sponsorship tiers (Platinum, Gold, Silver) come with high-impact, non-intrusive placements-such as homepage product features, in-app content mentions, registry highlights, and community integrations. Visual mockups in Amomi’s sponsor kit help brands see exactly how their products will live naturally within the user experience.

“We’re not interested in cluttering the app with ads,” Caroline said. “We design sponsorships that feel helpful-not disruptive. The right partners make the experience better, not worse.”

About Amomi

Amomi is a women’s health app designed to support users across their entire reproductive journey-from menstruation and fertility to pregnancy and menopause. Built for comfort, clarity, and continuity, Amomi empowers women to track, understand, and act on their health with minimal ads and maximum personalization.

