Guardian Metal Resources plc (NYSE American:GMTL)(LON:GMET)(OTCQB:GMTLF), a strategic mineral development company focused on tungsten in Nevada, USA, announces that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) will be held at 09:30 a.m. GMT on Wednesday, 16 December 2026 at the offices of Orana Corporate LLP, Eccleston Yards, 25 Eccleston Place, London SW1W 9NF.

The Notice of AGM and a Form of Proxy were printed and posted to shareholders today. These documents are also available to view on the Company’s website at:

https://www.guardianmetalresources.com/investors/shareholder-circulars/.

The Company’s Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2026 is available for download on Guardian Metal’s website at: https://www.guardianmetalresources.com/investors/financial-reports/.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

For further information visit www.Guardianmetalresources.com or contact the following:

Guardian Metal Resources plc

Oliver Friesen (CEO) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7078 8496 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Nominated Adviser

Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O’Driscoll Tel: +44 (0) 20 7213 0880 Berenberg

Joint Broker and Financial Adviser

Jennifer Lee/Ivan Briechle Tel: +44 (0) 20 3207 7800 Tamesis Partners LLP

Joint Broker

Charlie Bendon/Richard Greenfield Tel: +44 (0) 20 3882 2868 Tavistock

Financial PR

Emily Moss/Abigail Gilchrist Tel: +44 (0) 7920 3150 /

+44 (0) 7788 554035

guardianmetal@tavistock.co.uk

About Guardian Metal Resources

Guardian Metal Resources PLC (NYSE.A:GMTL)(LON:GMET)(OTCQB:GMTLF) is a strategic mineral development company driving the revival of U.S. mined tungsten production and strengthening America’s defense metal independence. The Company is advancing two tungsten projects, Pilot Mountain, one of the largest undeveloped tungsten deposits in the U.S. and Tempiute, formerly America’s largest producing tungsten operation, both located in Nevada, one of the top-rated mining jurisdictions in the United States.

In July 2025, the U.S. Department of War (DoW) under Title III of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended, invested US$6.2M in Golden Metal Resources (USA) LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardian Metal Resources PLC, to support the Pilot Mountain PFS.2 The Company completed a U.S. listing on the NYSE American on March 20, 2026.

Tungsten is a strategic metal critical to the defense, energy transition, technology and industrial sectors. In the context of shifting geopolitical dynamics and tightening Chinese export restrictions, Guardian Metal is well positioned to play a leading role in re-establishing a secure, domestically mined U.S. supply chain for this vital defense metal.

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SOURCE: Guardian Metal Resources PLC

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