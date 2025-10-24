Grupo Clarin S.A. to Host Webcast Presentation to Discuss Third Quarter 2025 Results

Grupo Clarín S.A. (BYMA:GCLA) will host a webcast presentation on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 11:00 am Eastern Time (1:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Monday, November 10, 2025, after markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=0eStoq65

The webcast presentation will also be available at https://ir.grupoclarin.com

About the Company

Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in Digital and Printed Publications and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper -Diario Clarín- is one of the highest circulation newspapers and has the largest base of paid digital subscribers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography and age.

Investor Relations Contacts:

In Buenos Aires:

Grupo Clarín S.A.

Samantha Olivieri

Tel: +54 11 4309 7104

Email: investors@grupoclarin.com In New York:

Fig Corporate Communications

Camilla Ferreira | Marcella E. Dragone

Tel: +1 917 691 4047

Email: fig@fig.ooo

SOURCE: Grupo Clarín S.A.

