Cablevisión Holding S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation to Discuss Third Quarter 2025 Results

Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BYMA:CVH)(OTC PINK:CVHSY) will host a webcast presentation on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Monday, November 10, 2025, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=cZ17fMoZ

The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors/Presentations

About the Company

CVH was founded as a corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH’s subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.

Investor Relations Contacts:

In Buenos Aires:

Cablevisión Holding S.A.

Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations

Email: ir@cvh.com.ar

Tel: (+54 11) 4309 – 3417

www.cvh.com.ar In New York:

Fig Corporate Communications

Camilla Ferreira and Marcella Ewerton Dragone

Email: fig@fig.ooo

Tel: +1 917 691-4047

SOURCE: Cablevision Holding S.A.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire