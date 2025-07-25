Grow Your Career at MCS as a CNC Swiss Lead Machinist and Sr. Manufacturing Engineer

Headquartered in Bellingham, MA, Medical Component Specialists is looking for a Sr. Manufacturing Engineer and a CNC Swiss Lead Machinist to join its team.

Established in 2002 and built on the legacy of 60 years of family precision grinding craftsmanship, Medical Component Specialists has cultivated its reputation as a trusted supplier to medical device manufacturers over the last two decades. Continually committed to growth and innovation, the company is now hiring four qualified candidates for specialized full-time roles at its Bellingham, MA, location, seeking employees who share its vision for quality and reliability.

Medical Component Specialists

Medical Component Specialists – Instrumental In Your Success

The first exciting career opportunity now available at MCS is as a Senior Manufacturing Engineer. For this role, MCS is looking for an experienced individual with at least seven years of experience in Medical Device manufacturing with expertise in machining technology. This role serves to provide Engineering support to daily production activities for medical device manufacturing and requires in-depth knowledge of medical device manufacturing applications, including Swiss machining, Flute Grinding, CNC Programming, work holding, tooling, and fixture designs.

In addition to this role, MCS is also seeking a CNC Swiss Lead Machinist to join its precision machining team in a leadership capacity. The individual in this role will play a vital part within the Swiss team, responsible for maintaining quality, efficiency, and productivity on the shop floor while guiding and supporting the team in daily operations. In this hands-on leadership position, the individual will need to set up and run jobs on Citizen Swiss machines as needed, while also serving as the primary point of contact for the department. The ideal candidate will demonstrate exceptional machining capability along with strong leadership, communication, and organizational skills.

As both roles are vital within MCS’s operations, the ideal candidates will be highly motivated team players who can contribute their expertise and guide their teams towards success. If these roles sound like a fit for your career, visit Medical Component Specialists online to learn more about the specific qualifications for these positions.

Contact Information

Grant Niewinski

Director of Business Development

gniewinski@medicalcomponentspecialists.com

312-607-5589

SOURCE: Medical Components Specialists, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire