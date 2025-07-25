AEG’s People for the Planet Business Resource Group Hosts Panel of Sustainability Experts Focused on Building a Greener Future in Live Entertainment

In recognition of Plastic Free July, AEG’s Business Resource Group, People for the Planet @ AEG, will host a special panel discussion titled “Redefining Waste, Reinventing Responsibility”-bringing together employees and sustainability experts to explore innovative strategies for reducing waste and driving environmental progress in live entertainment.

The event, scheduled for July 31, 2025, will highlight how AEG and its sustainability partners are advancing meaningful change through collaboration, innovation, and shared responsibility-and how employees can play an active role in these efforts.

Featured panelists include:

Jackson Cantrell , Head of Marketing, Dyrt – sharing how composting technology is helping close the loop on food and organic waste.

Mike Martin , CEO & Founder, r.World – a pioneer in reusable service ware systems for live events.

Jaime Nack, President & Founder, Three Squares Inc. – a sustainability consultant known for implementing waste reduction strategies at large-scale festivals.

“Plastic Free July is a global movement that empowers individuals and communities to be part of the solution to plastic pollution,” said Melissa Korc, leader of People for the Planet @ AEG. “As more of our venues and promoters collaborate with organizations like r.World, Reverb, and Three Squares Inc., we’re committed to showcasing the terrific work they are doing.”

Whether employees are just beginning their sustainability journey or looking to deepen their impact, the panel will offer actionable insights and real-world examples from industry leaders. By convening diverse voices from across the sector, People for the Planet @ AEG continues to foster conversations that translate environmental goals into measurable action.

This event supports AEG’s broader commitment to sustainability and meaningful partnerships-demonstrating how collective action, shared expertise, and community engagement can accelerate progress toward reducing waste and eliminating single-use plastics across the company’s global operations.

