Griffin Gaming Partners Welcomes Aaron Loeb as New Operating Partner

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Griffin Gaming Partners, the world’s leading venture capital firm focused on the global gaming market, is proud to announce the addition of Aaron Loeb as Operating Partner. With a storied career that spans across some of the most successful companies in the gaming industry, Loeb brings unparalleled experience to the Griffin team.





Aaron Loeb’s career in gaming has been marked by significant achievements, including leadership roles at EA, Kabam, FoxNext Games, and Scopely. He has been instrumental in the launch and success of blockbuster games such as “The Simpsons: Tapped Out,” “Marvel: Contest of Champions,” “Marvel: Strike Force,” and “Monopoly Go!” Loeb’s expertise extends beyond game development to include significant experience in studio exits and mergers, guiding companies through pivotal transitions and ensuring their continued success.

“I pride myself in providing teams with tailored insights, support, and firm, clear challenges based on their mission and their creative vision rather than institutional fear and doubt. I’m a sponge for interesting methodologies and I’ve seen a lot of them, an advantage of having worked with some of the world’s best creators in games, theater, film, and television,” said Loeb.

“Having worked with Aaron during several pivotal industry transactions, I’ve witnessed firsthand his strategic acumen and deep understanding of the gaming world,” commented Nick Tuosto, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Griffin Gaming Partners. “We’re excited to have him on board and look forward to the distinctive skills and perspectives he brings to our team and portfolio companies.”

“My career has been dedicated to empowering creators to achieve their vision, and I’m thrilled to continue this work at Griffin, helping to bring visionary games to a global audience,” said Loeb.

Aaron Loeb’s appointment as Operating Partner marks a significant milestone for Griffin Gaming Partners, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in the gaming industry.

About Griffin Gaming Partners

Griffin Gaming Partners is the world’s leading venture capital firm focused on the global gaming market with over $1B in assets under management. The firm was founded by Peter Levin, Phil Sanderson, and Nick Tuosto, with LionTree as a strategic partner to the Fund. Griffin invests in seed through growth stages across software infrastructure, content, and platforms in gaming. For more information visit: www.griffingp.com.

Contacts

Media Contact



Lexi Monaghan



lexi@griffingp.com

925-915-0640