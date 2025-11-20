Grid Metals Intersects High-Grade Cesium at the Falcon West Cesium Project including 14.0% Cs2O over 3.01m

Grid Metals Corp. (TSXV:GRDM)(OTCQB:MSMGF) (“Grid” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the first five assays from its 2025 cesium-focused drill program at the 100%-owned Falcon West Cesium property (the “Property”). The Property is located approximately 110 km east of Winnipeg, Manitoba. The drill target at Falcon West is pollucite-hosted cesium mineralization within the Lucy South lithium-cesium-tantalum (“LCT”) pegmatite. Lucy South is a highly fractionated, shallow, and flat-lying pegmatite which is located approximately 500 metres off the Trans-Canada highway. Initial 2025 drilling has intersected the Lucy South pegmatite including a strongly fractionated core zone carrying high grades of cesium, lithium and rubidium.

Highlights from the first five drill holes include:

1.73 metres with 14.0% Cs 2 O , 1.71% Li 2 O and 0.36% Rb 2 O (LU25-01; from 27.1 metres) including 0.42 metres with 27.4% Cs 2 O

3.01 metres with 14.0% Cs 2 O and 0.50% Rb 2 O (LU25-03; from 31.5 metres) including 0.61 metres with 24.2% Cs 2 O and 0.50 metres with 24.7% Cs 2 O

2.90 metres with 9.6% Cs 2 O and 1.85% Li 2 O (LU25-04; from 25.8 metres) including 0.85 metres with 19.6% Cs 2 O

The Company is in the process of completing approximately 70 drill holes, focused on delineating the initial near-surface strike and extent of the Lucy South pegmatite and the distribution of cesium within it. The current drill program is the first concerted effort to define the potential for a cesium resource at the Property. The Company is pleased to note that the cesium mineralization in the first five drill holes appears to be primarily associated with the mineral pollucite, the preferred mineral for cesium chemical processing.

Dr. Dave Peck, P. Geo., Grid’s Vice President of Exploration, stated “Our Falcon West cesium drill program is off to a great start with hole LUC25-03 returning the highest cesium grade-thickness intercept ever recorded at the Property and one of the highest grade-thickness cesium intercepts reported in recent years, globally. Cesium grades north of 20% in drill core are exceptionally rare, marking the Lucy South pegmatite and the Falcon West property as a notable geological target.”

Robin Dunbar, CEO of Grid Metals, commented, “Cesium is one of the rarest and most sought-after critical metals with a growing number of strategic applications. In the last several months, it has been designated a critical metal by both the U.S. and Canadian governments. The cesium market is facing a global shortfall of feedstock to supply a growing number of applications including defense applications and next-generation solar panels. We are off to a positive start in our efforts to demonstrate that Falcon West has the potential to develop into a globally significant cesium project to support a North American focused cesium supply chain.”

Drill Results Discussion

The current area of exploration interest is the near-surface portion of the Lucy South pegmatite where several recent exploration campaigns identified high cesium values. The initial area of interest is an approximate 150×40 m area where the Lucy South pegmatite is within ~35 m of surface. In this initial phase, a substantial portion of the target area will be drilled at closely spaced centres.

To date, drilling has identified a distinct zonation pattern of mineralization within the Lucy South pegmatite. Zonation consists of a wall zone on the margins of the pegmatite with variably developed internal subzones enriched in cesium (pollucite +/- biotite), lithium (spodumene +/- lepidolite), rubidium (feldspar +/- biotite) and tantalum (presumed to be associated with columbo-tantalite). The discrete nature of the pegmatite and the distinctive mineral assemblage provides a well-defined exploration target for the ongoing and future drill programs.

Figure 1: Map of Lucy South target area with interpreted pierce points into the top of the flat-lying Lucy South LCT pegmatite projected to surface for holes LU25-01 to LU25-05 and previous holes completed in this area.

Figure 2: Drill-defined locations of the Lucy South and Artdon LCT pegmatites overlain on a total field magnetic image based on the Company’s fall 2024 fixed-wing magnetic and radiometric survey. The dotted white line identifies the current regional exploration target that follows an extensive magnetic low anomaly that hosts both the Artdon and Lucy South pegmatites. The latter two areas may be part of a single LCT pegmatite – but are separated by several hundred metres where no drilling has yet occurred.

Next Steps

As discussed, the Company is planning to complete approximately 70 drill holes by the end of 2025 with all holes targeting Lucy South within approximately 35 m of surface. Based on the success of the current program, a follow-up program would likely commence in January 2026.

Table 1: Analytical Results for Drill Holes LU25-01 to LU25-05, Lucy South cesium target. See Appendix for hole locations. Note the true thickness for each interval reported is estimated to represent between 90% and 100% of the reported interval lengths.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cs2O (%) Li2O (%) Rb2O (%) Ta2O5 (ppm) Comments LU25-01 22.80 29.55 6.75 3.70 2.25 0.26 93.4 Li-Cs-Rb Enriched Section inc. 24.30 28.83 4.53 5.45 3.04 0.16 95.0 Spodumene-rich Section with 27.10 28.83 1.73 14.0 1.71 0.36 94.6 Pollucite-rich Section LU25-02 27.07 32.50 5.43 0.16 1.81 0.34 213 Li-Cs-Rb Enriched Section inc. 27.94 30.53 2.59 0.18 2.89 0.08 345 Spodumene-rich Section LU25-03 28.64 42.58 13.94 3.10 0.72 0.27 116 Li-Cs-Rb Enriched Section inc. 29.67 30.43 0.76 0.06 3.28 0.25 50.8 Spodumene-rich Section and 31.49 34.50 3.01 14.0 0.21 0.50 24.9 Pollucite-rich Section and 37.95 40.08 2.13 0.19 2.19 0.03 425 Spodumene-rich Section LU25-04 25.10 28.70 3.60 7.73 1.57 0.25 172 Li-Cs-Rb Enriched Section inc. 25.80 28.70 2.90 9.57 1.85 0.24 204 Pollucite-rich Section LU25-05 26.07 35.00 8.93 0.26 0.41 0.97 143 Li-Cs-Rb Enriched Section inc. 26.07 29.87 3.80 0.26 0.08 1.89 3.92 Rb Enriched Section and 33.80 34.30 0.50 2.05 0.86 0.84 7.54 Pollucite-rich Section

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

The Company’s ongoing exploration program at the Falcon West lithium property is being supervised by Dave Peck, P.Geo. Grid Metals applies best practice quality assurance and quality control (“QAQC”) protocols on all of it’s exploration programs. For the current program all core was logged and sampled at the Company’s core facility located on its Makwa nickel property. Generally, 1.0 metre sample lengths were used. Samples were bagged and tagged and then transported by secure carrier to the Activation Laboratories facility in Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analysis for lithium, cesium, rubidium, tantalum and selected major and trace element abundances using a sodium peroxide fusion total digestion method followed by ICP-OES and ICP-MS analysis. The Company is using two rare metal certified reference materials (“CRMs”) and an analytical blank for the program to monitor analytical accuracy and check for cross contamination between samples. The blank and CRM results for the reported intervals were determined to fall within the accepted range of deviation from the certified values.

Dr. Dave Peck, P.Geo., the Company’s Vice President, Exploration, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

About Grid Metals Corp.

Grid Metals is focused on exploration and development in southeastern Manitoba with four key projects in the Bird River area.

The Makwa Property (Ni-Cu-PGM-Co), which is subject to an Option and Joint Venture Agreement with Teck Resources Limited (“Teck”). Teck can earn up to a 70% interest in Makwa by incurring a total of CAD$17.3 million, comprising project expenditures (CAD$15.7 million) and cash payments or equity participation (CAD$1.6 million) with Grid. Makwa is located on the south arm of the Bird River Greenstone Belt. The Mayville Property (Cu-Ni) is located on the north arm of the Bird River Greenstone Belt. The property is owned subject to a minority interest. The Falcon West Property (Li-Cs) is located 110 km east of Winnipeg along the Trans-Canada highway and contains highly anomalous cesium values including 3.0 m at 14.0% Cs 2 O and 2.2 m at 15.0% Cs 2 O. The Donner Property (Li-Cs) is adjacent to the Mayville Property, and Grid owns 75% of the project.

All of the Company’s southeastern Manitoba projects are located on the ancestral lands of the Sagkeeng First Nation with whom the Company maintains an Exploration Agreement.

Appendix: Drill hole specifications. Collar coordinates are based on the NAD 83 datum and the UTM Zone 15N projection.

Drill Hole Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) LU25-01 321671 5502642 329.2 42.0 0 -90 LU25-02 321671 5502642 329.2 42.0 350 -74 LU25-03 321671 5502642 329.2 51.0 40 -66 LU25-04 321676 5502659 328.5 42.0 0 -90 LU25-05 321676 5502659 328.5 42.0 10 -66

