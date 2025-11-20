ATHA Energy Confirms New High-Grade Discovery at Angilak Project – Rib North, Maiden Hole Returns Assays with 34.7 m of Total Composite Uranium Mineralization, Including 13.6 m Grading 0.53% U3O8, 1.1 m Grading 4.81% U3O8, and Grades Up to 8.16% U3O8

HIGHLIGHTS

Assays confirm the Company’s maiden drillhole, RIBN-DD-001, at the RIB North Discovery as the best exploration hole drilled to date at the Angilak Uranium Project;

RIBN-DD-001 assays returned total composite uranium mineralization1 of 34.7 m encompassing seven zones from 287.0 m to 439.9 m (Figure 4) – surpassing what was reported in the release of preliminary results (September 23rd, 2025, News Release);

The widest continuous intersection in the hole – from 426.3 to 439.9 – returned 13.6 m of composite uranium mineralization1 grading 0.53% U 3 O 8 , including 1.1 m grading 4.81% U 3 O 8 with the highest-grade sample returning 8.16% U 3 O 8 over 0.5 m;

Mineralization was first intersected in the sandstone over three intervals (between 287.0 m and 351.1 m). The fourth zone was intersected directly above the unconformity (located at 356.7m), extending into graphitic basement rock below. The additional three widest intersections are basement hosted vein style uranium mineralization, associated with strong hematite alteration, graphitic structures and overprinting silicification – similar in style and widths observed in Athabasca Basin basement hosted deposits;

RIB North Discovery is situated along the 4.4 km eastern limb of the Mineralized RIB Corridor (“MRC”) – a 12 km trend containing stacked structural anomalies, identified using 3D EM Inversion modeling. During the 2025 Angilak Exploration Program these anomalies were drill tested, resulting in a 100% success rate of intersecting uranium mineralization, and the discovery of four new mineralized areas: RIB East, West, North and South (Figures 2 & 3);

The nearest drilling to RIBN-DD-001 occurred ~1.4 km along strike at the RIB East Discovery and 1.8 km along strike at the RIB West Discovery areas – both holes intersected uranium mineralization, however, the extension of the structural corridor hosting RIB North mineralization remains untested and highly prospective (Figures 3);

All 2025 mineralized drill core samples have been submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) Geoanalytical Laboratory for analysis. The Company anticipates disclosing all remaining assay results within Q4 2025.

Troy Boisjoli, CEO commented: “During my career as an exploration geologist I have had the pleasure of working in some of the world’s premier regions for discovery of uranium mineralization – such as the Patterson Lake and Rabbit Lake corridors. With that experience, I cannot recall a maiden hole into a target area that returned of an intersection this significant, with assays surpassing our expectations. The grades and thicknesses, the style of mineralization, along with the pathfinder elements and geophysical signatures are all present at the RIB North Discovery. The confirmation of the MRC as an important corridor at the Angilak project – in addition to Lac 50 Deposit Trend, and numerous other showings – reinforces the blue-sky potential that Angikuni Basin could be the next Athabasca Basin. At a time when the Canadian Government is looking to advance mineral resource projects – and strengthen infrastructure in the north. The Angilak Uranium Project is just getting started.”

Cliff Revering, VP Exploration added: “We are extremely pleased with the recently received assay results from RIBN-DD-001, our first drill hole into this target area, which have exceeded the extent and scale of uranium mineralization indicated by our preliminary downhole gamma probe data. Intersecting 34.7 metres of composite uranium mineralization, including a 1.1-metre interval averaging 4.81% U₃O₈, clearly demonstrates the significant scale and high-grade potential present in this zone.

The Mineralized RIB Corridor, anchored by the results of RIBN-DD-001, represents an exciting new discovery along the RIB-Nine Iron Corridor within the Angikuni Basin and reinforces the exploration thesis we have pursued since acquiring the Angilak Project in 2024. Our 2025 drilling, combined with the 3D inversion model from the 2024 MMT survey across the northern Angikuni Basin and Lac 50 Deposit areas, has now identified numerous highly prospective trends and untested targets, positioning us for a compelling 2026 exploration campaign.

Our conviction that the Angikuni Basin is an emerging uranium district with strong potential for additional high-grade uranium discoveries continues to grow as we advance our exploration strategy.”

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 /ATHA Energy Corp. (TSXV:SASK)(FRA:X5U)(OTCQB:SASKF) (“ATHA” or the “Company“), is pleased to announce assay results from the maiden drillhole at the RIB North Discovery, completed as part of the 2025 Angilak Exploration Program at its 100%-owned Angilak Uranium Project in Nunavut, Canada. Assay results from RIBN-DD-001 represent the best exploration hole to date at the Angilak Project, intersecting a total of 34.7 m of composite uranium mineralization1 over seven zones, from 287 m to 439.9 m depth. The highest grade and widest continuous interval of mineralization was intersected from 426.3 to 439.9 m depth, grading 0.53% U 3 O 8 including 8.16% U 3 O 8 over 0.5 m (Figure 4).

The RIB North Discovery is situated along the 4.4 km eastern limb of the Mineralized RIB Corridor (“MRC”) – a 12 km trend containing stacked structural anomalies, identified using 3D EM Inversion modeling. During the 2025 Angilak Exploration Program these anomalies were drill tested, resulting in a 100% success rate of intersecting uranium mineralization, and the discovery of four new mineralized areas: RIB East, West, North and South.

The nearest drilling to RIBN-DD-001 occurred ~1.4 km along strike at the RIB East Discovery area and 1.8 km along strike at the RIB West Discovery area – both holes intersected uranium mineralization, however, the extension of the structural corridor hosting RIB North mineralization remains untested and highly prospective (Figures 1, 2, & 3).

Figure 1: Angilak Project Area – 2025 Exploration Target Area (Black Rectangles), Mineralized RIB Corridor (Red Rectangles), & Mapped Historic Mineralized Showings

Figure 2: 2025 Angilak Exploration Program – EM Inversion Model & Drill Collar Locations from MRC, along the RIB-Nine Iron Trend.

Figure 3: 2025 Angilak Exploration Program – Isometric schematic of the MRC, displaying EM Inversion model and 2025 drilling.

Table 1: 2025 Angilak Exploration Program Drill Collar Information

Hole ID Trend Zone Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Easting (mE) Northing (mN) Elevation (m) Final Depth (m) *KU-DD-001 RIB-Nine Iron KU Target 30 70 515830 6936190 256.5 599 *J4R-DD-091 Lac 50 J4/Ray 25 57 522295 6938558 218 650 *RIBE-DD-001 RIB-Nine Iron RIB East 145 -55 497928 6929449 270 443 *RIBE-DD-002 RIB-Nine Iron RIB East 145 -55 497766 6929322 271 345 *RIBE-DD-003 RIB-Nine Iron RIB East 145 -63 497524 6929337 271 398 *RIBE-DD-004 RIB-Nine Iron RIB East 145 -60 497404 6920180 271 428 *RIBE-DD-005 RIB-Nine Iron RIB East 155 -65 497530 6929401 270 472 *RIBE-DD-006 RIB-Nine Iron RIB East 145 -60 497670 6929501 273 491 *RIBE-DD-007 RIB-Nine Iron RIB East 325 -50 497798 6929101 274 467 *RIBE-DD-008 RIB-Nine Iron RIB East 325 -55 498284 6929287 264 464 *RIBW-DD-001 RIB-Nine Iron RIB West 150 -50 495831 6929490 274 503 *RIBW-DD-002 RIB-Nine Iron RIB West 145 -55 497766 6929322 271 380 *RIBW-DD-003 RIB-Nine Iron RIB West 325 -55 497645 6930031 275 347 *RIBN-DD-001 RIB-Nine Iron RIB North 300 -65 499574 6929887 261 623 *RIBS-DD-001 RIB-Nine Iron RIB South 150 -50 495747 6927640 277.5 377 *KU-DD-002 RIB-Nine Iron KU Target 30 -70 515525 6936210 251 616 *KU-DD-003 RIB-Nine Iron KU Target 30 -70 515758 6936059 268.5 56 *KU-DD-003A RIB-Nine Iron KU Target 30 -68 515758 6936059 268.5 605 *KU-DD-004 RIB-Nine Iron KU Target 30 -60 515757 695641 255 602 *KU-DD-005 RIB-Nine Iron KU Target 210 -70 515980 6935734 256 302 *KU-DD-006 RIB-Nine Iron KU Target 30 -70 514794 6935805 275 647 *ML-DD-013 Lac 50 ML Target 25 -50 523968 6939404 215 551 *ML-DD-014 Lac 50 ML Target 25 -50 524869 6939109 206 407

*Previously released drillholes from 2025 Angilak Exploration Program

Figure 4: Striplog RIBN-DD-001 showing mineralized interval with composite uranium mineralization1 with average grades – derived from assay samples.

Assay Samples

1.Composite mineralization is calculated using a 0.01% U 3 O 8 cutoff with a maximum internal dilution of 1.5 m.

2The Company considers high-grade mineralization to be any interval over 1% U 3 O 8 .

All drill intercepts are core width and true thickness is yet to be determined.

Core samples are submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon. The SRC facility is ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (scope of accreditation #537). The samples are analyzed for a multi-element suite using partial and total digestion inductively coupled plasma methods, for boron by Na2O2 fusion, and for uranium by fluorimetry.

References for Historic Diamond Drilling Results and Surficial Sampling

3For additional information regarding ATHA’s Angilak Project please refer to the Technical Report entitled “Technical Report on the Angilak Property, Nunavut, Canada” with an effective date of October 14, 2025, prepared by Matt Batty, MSc, P. Geo, who is a “qualified person” under NI 43-101, available under ATHA’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Cliff Revering, P.Eng., Vice President, Exploration of ATHA, who is a “qualified person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About ATHA

ATHA is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium assets in the pursuit of a clean energy future. With a strategically balanced portfolio including three 100%-owned post discovery uranium projects (the Angilak Project located in Nunavut, and CMB Discoveries in Labrador, and the newly discovered basement hosted GMZ high-grade uranium discovery located in the Athabasca Basin). In addition, the Company holds the largest cumulative prospective exploration land package (>7 million acres) in two of the world’s most prominent basins for uranium discoveries – ATHA is well positioned to drive value. ATHA also holds a 10% carried interest in key Athabasca Basin exploration projects operated by NexGen Energy Ltd. and IsoEnergy Ltd. For more information visit www.athaenergy.com.

