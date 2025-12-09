Greene Concepts Reflects on Its Journey of Renewal, Resilience, and National Growth with Be Water(TM)

Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, proudly reflects on its journey of renewal, resilience, and progress – from revitalizing a dormant bottling plant in 2018 to building a nationally recognized premium artesian spring water brand, Be Water™.

From Restoration to Renewal

In 2018, Greene Concepts acquired the North Cove Springs Bottle and Beverage Company bottling plant. Over the next year, the company restored and modernized the facility – upgrading equipment, systems, and compliance processes – to relaunch operations by spring 2020. Despite launching amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Greene Concepts successfully introduced Be Water™ to market, marking a powerful comeback for the plant with the launch of the Be Water™ brand.

Sourced from the Blue Ridge Mountains

Be Water is drawn from deep artesian wells beneath North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains, where natural filtration through ancient bedrock imparts essential minerals and a crisp, balanced taste. Every bottle reflects the purity and strength of the region.

A Message to Shareholders

“Our story is one of perseverance and purpose,” said Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts. “We rebuilt a facility, launched a brand in the middle of a pandemic, and stayed true to our mission of providing naturally mineralized hydration from the Blue Ridge Mountains.”

“To our shareholders, we are deeply grateful for your belief in us,” Greene added. “Your confidence drives us to strengthen operations, expand partnerships, and build financial resilience. The best is yet to come.”

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, Be Water™, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion,North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company’s business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

