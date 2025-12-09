Epique Realty Expands CliqueOffers Benefit, Launching Powerful B2C Cash Offer Marketing for Agents

New integration transforms agents into instant-offer platforms, enabling direct-to-consumer lead generation and expanded seller options.

During the second annual Leadership Retreat in Orlando, Epique Realty announced a significant expansion of its strategic benefit CliqueOffers. While the initial service launched in June 2024 provided agents with backend offer management tools, this new phase unlocks a robust B2C Cash Offer Marketing channel. This evolution empowers Epique agents to generate their own seller leads by offering homeowners instant cash options alongside traditional listings.

In a shifting market where sellers demand speed and certainty, this integration positions Epique agents as modern advisors equipped with a full menu of solutions-from instant institutional cash offers and “buy-then-sell” programs to sale-leaseback options.

“This expansion is fundamentally about driving revenue for our agents,” said Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. “By giving our agents the technology to market cash offers directly to consumers, we are helping them capture leads that might otherwise go to national iBuyers. We are keeping the inventory and the commission where it belongs, with the agent. This is a direct investment in the profitability of our partners.”

The new platform features customizable landing pages and digital business cards that integrate seamlessly with Epique’s Lofty CRM. This ensures that when a consumer requests a cash offer, the lead is instantly captured, routed, and ready for conversion.

“Operational excellence is about giving agents the right tool for every client scenario,” said Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder. “The modern seller wants optionality. With this new B2C interface, our agents can walk into a living room and present a ‘sell-it-now’ price, a ‘fix-and-flip’ option, or a traditional listing strategy, all visualized on a single screen. We aren’t just listing homes; we are solving problems with speed and precision.”

This announcement marks the second phase of the Epique-CliqueOffers benefit. The 2024 rollout successfully streamlined the administrative side of offer presentation. This 2025 expansion shifts the focus to growth, utilizing the same technology to drive consumer engagement and fill agent pipelines.

“We are building the ‘Everything Brokerage,’ and that means our agents need to be ready for any market condition,” said Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder. “This expansion ensures that Epique agents are never competing against the future of real estate; they are the future. Whether a client needs maximum value through a standard listing or maximum speed through a cash offer, an Epique agent is the only call they need to make.”

The expanded CliqueOffers platform, including all marketing and lead-generation tools, is available immediately to all Epique Realty agents as part of the brokerage’s commitment to providing over 80 free benefits.

About Epique Realty

As the industry’s first AI-certified brokerage, Epique Realty is one of the fastest-growing, agent-owned real estate brokerages in North America. Shaping the future of real estate, Epique now operates in all 50 states with over 4,000 agents. With operations established in Canada, global expansion is actively underway. Its revolutionary agent-first model provides over 80 unprecedented free benefits, a proprietary AI platform (Epique.ai), and a culture of radical generosity. Led by its visionary co-founders, Epique is harnessing technology to build a more equitable, empowered, and successful future for real estate professionals. #BeEpique

