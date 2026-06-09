Greene Concepts Outlines Operational Readiness Supporting Be Water’s Scalable Growth

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water™, today outlined the operational readiness and infrastructure supporting the brand’s ability to scale while maintaining consistent production and quality standards.

Be Water is supported by an integrated production model that includes protected artesian sourcing, on-site bottling, structured quality assurance, and coordinated distribution planning. These operational components are designed to support scalable growth while maintaining consistency across production and handling processes.

Greene Concepts’ infrastructure supports efficient production and reliable distribution through repeatable operational controls and standardized procedures. The company’s approach emphasizes disciplined execution as capacity and market reach continue to expand.

By maintaining a structured operational foundation, Greene Concepts continues to position Be Water for measured growth supported by established systems and long-term planning.

“Responsible growth depends on preparation, structure, and execution,” said Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc. “Our focus is on maintaining the operational foundation necessary to support expansion while preserving consistent quality standards.”

This operational readiness reflects Greene Concepts’ continued emphasis on disciplined execution as the Be Water brand expands its presence in the bottled water market.

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About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, Be Water™, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company’s business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts, Inc.

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