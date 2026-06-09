dLocal Anchors on Singapore to Strengthen its APAC Cross-Border Payments Strategy

As global expansion accelerates among enterprises, Singapore continues to reinforce its role as a major cross-border financial hub in Asia-Pacific. The growing collaboration with China is unlocking new momentum for digital trade and cross-border payments across the region.

As a leading global cross-border payment platform focused on building payment infrastructure in emerging markets, dLocal is further expanding its strategic presence in APAC, by aligning trends such as the adoption of local payment methods, evolving data compliance standards and fintech innovation. And Singapore is key to its approach.

“We see Singapore as our strategic anchor in APAC, enabling us to fully deploy both pay-in and pay-out capabilities across the region and throughout emerging markets globally,” said John O’Brien, dLocal Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

He shared his perspectives in a recent interview, in which he highlighted the country’s strategic value, opportunities across APAC markets, and emerging industry trends.

Singapore as a strategic base

O’Brien analyzed the growth potential and differentiated advantages of emerging APAC markets, describing Singapore as “an important strategic gateway for deepening engagement in APAC and connecting with emerging economies worldwide.”

He noted that supported by favorable demographic trends, steadily rising internet penetration, and the rapid expansion of middle-class consumer groups, APAC has become one of the world’s most dynamic growth engines for cross-border payments.

Compared with Latin America and Africa, APAC’s payment ecosystem is more mature and diversified, with widespread adoption of localized payment methods such as alternative payments, local digital wallets, and open banking solutions.

Among APAC markets, Singapore has firmly established itself as a core cross-border hub thanks to three major advantages: a transparent and well-defined regulatory framework, a highly concentrated pool of financial talent, and strong regional connectivity. These strengths have enabled Singapore to build a compliant, efficient, and resource-rich cross-border business environment, making it a key strategic base for global enterprises expanding across APAC.

Compliance and integration as foundations

“We have consistently deepened our presence in local markets with compliance as the foundation. At the same time, we are actively integrating into Singapore’s local industry ecosystem by participating in industry forums and building diverse partnership networks to help strengthen capital flow connectivity between APAC and global emerging markets,” said John O’Brien.

Highlighting Singapore’s strategic role as APAC’s central hub, he emphasized that dLocal is taking a forward-looking approach to supporting the regional cross-border payments ecosystem.

This strategy is backed by dLocal’s extensive experience operating in emerging markets. Currently, dLocal connects businesses across more than 60 countries and territories and supports over 1,000 localized payment methods, serving enterprises in sectors including cross-border e-commerce, internet platforms, gaming, and mobility services.

By offering an integrated end-to-end service ecosystem covering collections, payouts, fund disbursement, reconciliation, settlement, compliance, and risk management, dLocal helps businesses reduce expansion costs, mitigate operational risks, and improve efficiency, providing robust payment infrastructure to support sustainable global growth.

The trends driving the industry

Discussing the long-term outlook for the industry, John O’Brien noted that healthy and well-structured competition remains a key driver for innovation, efficiency, and continuous advancement within the cross-border payments sector.

He identified three major trends that are expected to shape the future of the industry: stricter data localization requirements, government-led modernization of payment infrastructure, and the broader adoption of emerging financial technologies.

Drawing on dLocal’s market expertise and data-driven insights, O’Brien shared how dLocal will continue focusing on emerging markets while further strengthening Singapore’s role as its strategic APAC hub. The company also plans to continue investing in global talent development and enhancing cross-regional collaboration capabilities.

Supported by its mature technology infrastructure, deep market expertise, and customized service capabilities, dLocal aims to further optimize its cross-border payment solutions, strengthen global trade connectivity, and work alongside businesses worldwide to build a secure, compliant, efficient, and mutually beneficial cross-border payments ecosystem that supports the high-quality growth of global digital trade.

Company Name: DLOCAL LLP

Website: https://www.dlocal.com/

Email: lchen@dlocal.com

Contact: Linda

SOURCE: DLOCAL LLP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire