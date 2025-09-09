Greene Concepts’ National Expansion Strategy Reaching Millions Nationwide

Greene Concepts Inc.’s (OTCID:INKW) Be Water™ is one of the fastest-emerging names in the premium bottled water sector. The Company is accelerating its national expansion strategy while making tremendous strides toward its goal of reaching tens of millions of people across the country. With a publicly traded market cap presently hovering in the $2 million range and assets of over $5.6 million, the Company and the public markets provide a unique and direct opportunity to participate in the Company’s rapid Be Water retail rollout – which is expanding into new states, adding distribution centers, and targeting thousands of retail locations nationwide.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, commented, “We have the product, the market demand, and the distribution partnerships to scale rapidly. We believe INKW offers a rare ground-floor opportunity in a high-growth, recession-resilient sector. INKW has assets of over $5.6 million, an unequaled and unlimited aquifer source in addition to a rapidly growing brand and as such I do not believe these factors are adequately being reflected in the $2 million market cap of the Company. To put things in perspective, in a fairly well-known acquisition, Nestlé’s (now Blue Triton Brands) acquired Essentia Water in March 2021 and although details of the deal were not officially disclosed, industry sources provided estimates of nearly $700 million for the buy-out.”

Mr. Greene continued, “By contrast, Essentia is a purified tap water brand whereas Be Water is an all-natural spring water and the aquifer source itself provides huge additional value to the Company to which no purified water brand can compare. We are in the early innings of a national and global expansion strategy. We believe that our growth curve will be tremendous as Be Water’s retail footprint is expanding rapidly.”

Major Market and Business Initiatives of INKW:

1. Aggressive Retail Expansion

New purchase orders from major retailers are propelling Be Water into key growth markets and extending distribution into multiple U.S. distribution centers (AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, LA, NC, NM).

Strong momentum across Southeastern markets and targeting a coast-to-coast rollout across thousands of stores within the next two years.

2. Rising Sales & Brand Momentum

Sustained e-commerce growth, repeat buyers, and glowing consumer reviews signal strong brand loyalty.

3. Made in America, Built for Scale

Ethically sourced artesian spring water bottled in North Carolina aligns with health-conscious, eco-driven consumer trends.

4. Global Water Crisis Entry Point

Strategic initiatives underway to supply sustainable water solutions to the Middle East & North Africa – a market where 83% of the population faces extreme water stress.

Progress being made toward addressing critical water shortages affecting over 2 billion people worldwide.

5. Value Relative to Market Potential

With the U.S. bottled water market expected to surpass $66 billion by 2030 (global: $509 billion), INKW’s market cap does not appear to adequately reflect the Company’s assets nor future growth.

The Company’s stock, which trades under the symbol INKW, is available for trading at many online brokerage firms such as: Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, Vanguard, Webull, and Fidelity.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, Be Water™, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

