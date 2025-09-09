Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC:$GREH) Aggressively Searching For Sites In New England

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC:GREH), an ESCO company focused on Electric Vehicle charging sites and solar farms across the country, is actively and aggressively searching for EV charging sites in the underserved areas of New England.

After an extensive and careful analysis of New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Maine, Green Rain Energy Holdings has made the expansion into New England their top priority. Utilizing the dramatic shift of the populous from gas powered vehicles to EV in this region, Green Rain is looking to make a long term and dramatic impact, focusing on the highways that connect New England.

“Business leaders and local governments in these states are looking to ramp up the construction of EV charging stations to meet growing demand”, said CEO Alfredo Papadakis. “And we at Green Rain Energy are primed to answer the call. We are looking to our regional partners to help push forward in creating new and profitable avenues to expand EV charging in this corner of America.”

The bold move into New England comes off the heels of Green Rain Energy’s board approving a special dividend for shareholders of record, pending FINRA approval. The special dividend is scheduled for the end of October.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings:

Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTC:$GREH) is an emerging diversified clean energy company focused on advancing EV charging solutions, solar infrastructure, and sustainable investments that drive value for shareholders while accelerating the global transition to clean energy.

