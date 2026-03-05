Greene Concepts Inc. Reaffirms Commitment to Source Protection and Quality Standards for Be Water

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water™, today highlighted the rigorous standards and practices that underpin the brand’s focus on purity and consistency.

Be Water is sourced from a protected artesian aquifer in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. The aquifer’s natural geological filtration and isolation help maintain the water’s purity from the source.

“Strong brands are built on consistent discipline and responsibility, starting with how the source is protected,” said Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts Inc. “For Be Water, that means prioritizing source integrity above all else.”

The process includes controlled extraction, on-site bottling at the Marion facility, and comprehensive quality assurance measures to ensure reliable taste and purity without relying on shortcuts.

Source protection is a fundamental operational requirement for Be Water, supported by transparency and accountability throughout production. The brand is designed to build consumer trust through steady, dependable quality over time.

Be Water delivers clean, naturally mineralized hydration drawn from a protected source and handled with precision at every stage.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water™, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion,North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains.

