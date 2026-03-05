Carr, Riggs & Ingram Expands National Footprint with Addition of CFO Hub

Top 25 Accounting and Advisory Firm Welcomes San Diego-Based Fractional CFO and Financial Advisory Firm to the CRI Family of Companies

Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI), one of the nation’s top 25* accounting and advisory firms, today announced that CFO Hub, LLC, a San Diego-based provider of fractional CFO, controller, and financial advisory services, has joined the CRI Family of Companies. The combined team will operate under the name CRI CFO Hub.

The addition of CFO Hub expands CRI’s geographic presence to California while also strengthening the firm’s footprint in New York, Austin, and the Washington, D.C. metro area, markets where CFO Hub has established operations. CRI CFO Hub will continue serving clients from all existing locations.

Founded by Jack Perkins and led by Mark P. Jacob, CFO Hub has built a reputation for delivering scalable finance and accounting solutions to growth-oriented businesses, including fractional CFO services, fractional controller services, accounting and back-office support, government contractor accounting and DCAA compliance, audit and due diligence readiness, R&D tax credits, and accounting staffing and recruiting. With the leadership including Brandon Hawkins, Rolla Salameh, and Joanna Freeman, the firm was recognized as San Diego’s #1 Accounting Firm in 2025.

“CFO Hub has built something genuinely distinctive: a team of financial professionals who meet clients exactly where they are and grow with them,” said Bill Carr, Chairman of CRI. “Jack, Mark, and their team bring a concentrated level of expertise in fractional financial leadership and outsourced finance and advisory services that complement CRI’s existing capabilities exceptionally well. We are proud to welcome them to the CRI Family of Companies, and we look forward to what we will build together for our clients.”

“Joining CRI and the CRI Family of Companies is a natural next step for CFO Hub,” said Jack Perkins, CEO of CFO Hub. “Our clients have always come to us for the kind of close, personalized financial guidance that helps businesses make better decisions at every stage of growth. Being part of CRI gives our team access to a deeper bench of expertise, expanded services, and the collective resources of a top nationally recognized firm, without changing a thing about the relationships and approach our clients rely on.”

CRI CFO Hub clients will now have access to the full range of services offered through CRI and the CRI Family of Companies, a portfolio of specialized organizations spanning wealth management, M&A advisory, data analytics, payroll and workforce management, retirement plan administration, trust and estate services, and more. CRI’s portfolio companies work together to provide clients with holistic guidance across both business and personal financial needs. More information about the CRI Family of Companies is available at criadv.com/family-of-companies.

CFO Hub was represented by Adaptive Capital Partners and RA Capital in the transaction.

For more information about CRI CFO Hub, visit cfohub.com, and for more information about CRI, please visit criadv.com.

Media Contacts

Cheryl Hunt, Chief Marketing Officer

629.208.7705

chunt@criadv.com

Betsy McTee, Director of Communications

629.208.7706

bmctee@criadv.com

About CRI

CRI is an accounting, advisory, and consulting firm located in more than 40 markets across the United States and serving clients nationally. CRI’s industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance*, business outsourcing and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, service organization reports* (SOC), business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI’s portfolio companies provide data analytics, investment banking, retirement administration services, business consulting, professional athlete tax strategy, wealth management, payroll management, fractional CFO services, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25* nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIadv.com.

† This is not a CPA firm.

*Assurance, attest, and audit services provided by Carr, Riggs & Ingram, L.L.C.

“Carr, Riggs & Ingram” and “CRI” are the brand names under which Carr, Riggs & Ingram, L.L.C. (“CRI CPA”), CRI Advisors, LLC (“CRI Advisors” or “Advisors”), and Capin Crouse, LLC (“Capin Crouse CPA”), and CRI Capin Crouse Advisors, LLC (“Capin Crouse Advisors”) provide professional services. CRI CPA, Capin Crouse CPA, CRI Advisors, Capin Crouse Advisors, Carr, Riggs & Ingram Capital, LLC, and their respective subsidiaries operate as an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. CRI CPA and Capin Crouse CPA are licensed independent certified public accounting (“CPA”) firms that separately provide attest services, as well as additional ancillary services, to their clients. CRI CPA and Capin Crouse CPA are independently owned CPA firms that provide attestation services separately from one another. CRI Advisors and Capin Crouse Advisors provide tax and business consulting services to their clients. CRI Advisors and its subsidiaries, including Capin Crouse Advisors, are not licensed CPA firms and will not provide any attest services. The entities falling under the Carr, Riggs & Ingram, or CRI brand are independently owned and are not responsible or liable for the services and/or products provided, or engaged to be provided, by any other entity under the Carr, Riggs & Ingram, or CRI brand. Our use of the terms “CRI,” “we,” “our,” “us,” and terms of similar import denotes the alternative practice structure conducted by CRI CPA, Capin Crouse CPA, Capin Crouse Advisors, and CRI Advisors, as appropriate.

