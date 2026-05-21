Greene Concepts Highlights Premium Packaging Design and Elevated Brand Positioning of Be Water(TM)

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water™, today highlighted the Company’s focus on premium bottle design, structural durability, packaging integrity, and elevated product presentation as part of its broader commitment to product quality and responsible manufacturing practices.

While portions of the bottled beverage industry have increasingly emphasized lightweight packaging formats, Greene Concepts continues to prioritize a more structurally durable and premium bottle design intended to support product integrity, transportation stability, premium presentation, and overall consumer experience. The Company believes premium water should be supported by premium packaging designed to maintain consistency and durability throughout the manufacturing, distribution, retail, and consumer-use process. Greene Concepts also believes this heavier bottle format helps support greater bottle stability, reduced deformation during transportation and handling, improved retail presentation, and reduced product loss during shipping, warehousing, and retail handling.

The Company’s packaging process incorporates food-grade PET manufacturing controls, recyclable PET packaging systems, and quality-controlled production standards designed for beverage-container applications. Supplier documentation supporting the bottle platform references PET resin formulations containing up to 10% post-consumer recycled content (“rPET”), allowing portions of previously recycled PET material to be reintegrated into the beverage packaging lifecycle and broader circular-economy system. The bottle manufacturing and preform production processes also operate within certified packaging-quality environments utilizing Good Manufacturing Practices (“GMP”) and BRCGS-certified packaging standards intended to support bottle consistency, food-grade packaging integrity, contamination prevention, structural reliability, and long-term operational quality.

In addition to packaging durability, Greene Concepts continues to emphasize the quality and origin of its artesian spring water sourced from the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains near Pisgah National Forest. The Company believes the combination of premium artesian spring water, structurally durable packaging, controlled manufacturing standards, and sustainability-focused operational practices helps distinguish Be Water as a premium beverage experience rather than simply another bottled water product.

“Consumers often judge a bottled water product not only by the water itself, but also by the quality and feel of the packaging in their hands,” said Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc. “We believe Be Water delivers a premium experience from the source of the water to the integrity and feel of the bottle itself, helping distinguish the brand from many conventional bottled water products currently on the market.”

“We believe consumers increasingly associate packaging quality with overall product quality,” added Mr. Greene. “The clean presentation, structural durability, and premium feel of Be Water packaging help position the brand for hospitality, travel, wellness, and other premium consumer environments where presentation and customer experience matter.”

Industry references discussing recyclable PET systems, packaging durability, and sustainability-focused packaging initiatives include:

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About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, Be Water™, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company’s business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts, Inc.

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