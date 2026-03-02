Greene Concepts Be Water(TM) Selected for Inclusion in Celebrity “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bags

Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water™, announced that the brand will be included in this year’s exclusive “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bags, an annual gift program produced by Distinctive Assets during a major entertainment industry event in Hollywood, California scheduled for March 16, 2026.

The inclusion provides Be Water with exposure among actors, directors, and industry creators through a product defined not by branding or luxury positioning, but by origin. Rather than relying on heavy purification and reconstruction processes common across the category, Be Water begins with the natural formation of the water itself.

“Having Be Water available at one of the world’s most recognized entertainment industry gatherings represents a meaningful milestone for our brand,” said Lenny Greene, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Greene Concepts Inc. “Opportunities like this place our product directly in front of influential audiences and reinforce our positioning as a premium American artesian spring water.”

“This type of one-time exposure supports our broader strategy of placing Be Water in high-visibility environments where visibility and credibility matter,” Greene added. “It reflects the steady progress we are making to expand awareness while maintaining focus on quality, consistency, and execution.”

Note: The “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bags are NOT affiliated in any way with the OSCARS® or the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. A.M.P.A.S. does not award, sponsor, endorse, or provide these Gift Bags. Neither the Academy nor Distinctive Assets wants there to be any association in the media between the “Everyone Wins” Gift Bags and the OSCARS® or the Academy.

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X – @GreeneConcepts , Facebook – @inkw2025, Instagram – Greene Concepts, Inc. and Be Water

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, Be Water™, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company’s business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire