55 North Mining Announces Leadership Transition: Wayne Parsons Appointed CEO and Bruce Reid Named Executive Chairman

55 North Mining Inc. (CSE:FFF)(FSE:6YF) (“55 North” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce a leadership transition designed to support the Company’s continued growth and advancement of its 100% owned Last Hope Gold Project in Manitoba, Canada.

Effective immediately, Wayne Parsons has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of 55 North Mining Inc., while Bruce Reid will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The leadership transition reflects the Company’s intention to strengthen its capital markets presence and accelerate the advancement of the Last Hope Gold Project. Mr. Parsons will focus on corporate growth, financing initiatives, and expanding investor engagement, while Mr. Reid will work with the Board to guide strategic development of the Company’s assets.

Mr. Parsons brings significant experience in the mining and capital markets sectors and will lead the Company through its next phase of exploration, resource expansion, and development at the Last Hope Gold Project. As CEO, he will focus on advancing the Company’s exploration strategy, strengthening relationships with investors and stakeholders, and positioning 55 North for long-term growth.

Mr. Reid, who has served as Chief Executive Officer since the Company’s formation, will continue to support the Company’s strategic direction and corporate development initiatives in his role as Executive Chairman.

“Since Wayne has become involved with 55 North, the project has taken on a new vision,” said Bruce Reid, Executive Chairman of 55 North Mining. “Following European road shows and recent exposure at the PDAC mining conference, investors have expressed confidence that with Wayne’s experience and leadership, the Company will be well positioned to attract capital, continue exploration, and move toward early-stage production.”

Wayne Parsons added: “I want to build this story into a much larger play, with Last Hope as the core asset. I believe we can build and expand this into something very significant. With investor support, my goal is to take this company from being a junior explorer to a mid-tier mining company.”

The Company believes this leadership transition will strengthen its ability to execute its exploration and development plans while enhancing its engagement with the investment community.

About 55 North Mining Inc.

55 North Mining Inc. is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing its high-grade Last Hope Gold Project located in Manitoba, Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Wayne Parsons

Chief Executive Officer

55 North Mining Inc.

Phone: 519-871-3998

parsonswayne27@gmail.com Bruce Reid

Executive Chairman

55 North Mining Inc.

Phone: 647-500-4495

bruce@mine2capital.ca

