Greece’s Digital Health Reset: Opportunities Emerge for Local EHR and Interoperability Vendors Amid Lagging IT Infrastructure, Black Book Research

Independent Survey Reveals Gaps in Greek Healthcare IT, Underscoring Urgent Need for Homegrown Digital Solutions and Modernization Partnerships

Greece ranks among the lowest-performing nations in Europe across critical digital health benchmarks, according to findings published in the 2025 edition of the Black Book of Global Healthcare Information Technology. The report, based on a Q2 2025 survey of 122 hospital and physician practice administrators in Greece conducted ahead of HIMSS25 Europe, reflects the perspectives of stakeholders on the state of healthcare IT adoption and readiness in the country.

While the findings point to significant challenges in Electronic Health Records (EHR), interoperability, and cybersecurity, they also highlight a unique opportunity for Greek-oriented and regional digital health vendors to accelerate transformation. With dissatisfaction running high among providers and patients, local innovation and targeted vendor partnerships could reshape the national health IT landscape.

EHR Adoption and Vendor Opportunity

Only 14% of Greek providers surveyed reported access to integrated, functional digital health records in routine care. A significant 98% expressed dissatisfaction with current systems, citing fragmented platforms, inefficient workflows, and lack of real-time clinical data access. These gaps open the door for localized EHR vendors to design solutions aligned with national healthcare workflows and policy environments, offering custom platforms that overcome the limitations of foreign, one-size-fits-all technologies.

Interoperability as a Catalyst for Growth

Just 7% of Greek health IT leaders stated their systems are capable of supporting interoperable data exchange across care settings. The lack of HL7 FHIR-standardized integration highlights the pressing need for Greek vendors and regional integration firms to develop scalable, standards-based health data exchange platforms. Opportunities exist for companies positioned to bridge public-private sector silos, modernize legacy systems, and create unified health information networks.

Population Health and Analytics Market Gaps

Only 3% of respondents reported using real-time data analytics or risk stratification tools to support population health initiatives. Vendors focusing on chronic disease management, preventive care, and regional analytics platforms can play a key role in helping Greek healthcare organizations harness data-driven care models that are still in early stages of development.

Cybersecurity Innovation Needs

With 95% of surveyed IT leaders citing significant gaps in cybersecurity, there is growing demand for security-as-a-service, cloud-based protections, and affordable infrastructure assessments tailored to smaller Greek hospitals and clinics. This represents a prime opportunity for cybersecurity firms with healthcare specialization to support compliance, resilience, and trust.

Patient Experience Solutions

In a companion survey, 97% of Greek patients reported never accessing their health records online, and 100% lacked confidence in their provider’s digital tools. This signals a strong market opening for vendors offering secure patient portals, mobile health access, and education tools that empower individuals and improve engagement.

Key HIMSS25 Europe Vendors Supporting Greece’s Digital Health Needs

Several vendors exhibiting and sponsoring at HIMSS25 Europe in Paris next week stand out as especially well-positioned to support Greece’s digital transformation goals. These companies offer technologies directly aligned with the challenges facing Greek healthcare and are prepared to demonstrate scalable solutions that address EHR adoption, interoperability, analytics, and patient engagement.

InterSystems will showcase their advanced data integration and interoperability platforms, which leverage HL7 FHIR to enable seamless data sharing which is an urgent need for fragmented Greek health systems.

Dedalus, a vendor with deep roots in European healthcare, is offering regionally aligned EHR and population health management solutions that address local workflow gaps and regulatory complexities in Greece.

Hyland is exhibiting its Content Innovation Cloud, designed to enhance document-based interoperability, support clinical content access, and reduce administrative burden, an important area for Greek hospitals with legacy infrastructure.

Oracle Health and Epic Systems will also present end-to-end EHR platforms and AI-powered analytics tools that offer Greek providers the opportunity to benchmark against high-functioning, digitally mature health systems, should they be capable of encompassing the needs of the Greek healthcare systems, its providers and patients at a cost the Greek government and providers can afford.

T-Systems, with its cybersecurity and managed IT offerings, will demonstrate solutions ideal for smaller hospitals in Greece needing affordable and scalable security frameworks.

Greek CIOs and provider executives attending HIMSS25 Europe are encouraged to engage with these vendors, explore real-time demos, and evaluate how proven digital technologies can be adapted to Greece’s local challenges and accelerate national interoperability progress.

“This report reflects the voices of healthcare professionals and patients in Greece-not an opinion or judgment by our firm,” said Douglas Brown, founder of Black Book Research. “With the right collaborations, local vendors and regional innovators have a real opportunity to drive digital transformation and close persistent technology gaps.”

“For Greek CIOs and healthcare leaders attending HIMSS25 Europe, this is a pivotal moment to explore firsthand the technologies reshaping connected care across the continent,” Brown added. “Vendor demonstrations at the exhibition offer strategic insights into scalable interoperability frameworks, AI-driven analytics, secure cloud infrastructures, and patient engagement platforms-all critical components for modernizing Greek healthcare. The opportunity to benchmark with leading systems and meet innovators building regionalized EHR and data exchange solutions should not be missed.”

Furthermore, the 2025 World Index of Healthcare Innovation ranked Greece 26th out of 32 European countries in health digitization, possibly falling to last at 32 in 2026. The report highlighted that Greece is one of the least digitally connected countries in the index, limiting its ability to take full advantage of electronic health records and other digital health technologies.

The 2025 Black Book of Global Healthcare Information Technology provides independent performance evaluations of healthcare IT systems and infrastructure in 44 countries. The Greece-specific findings are intended to guide policymakers, health institutions, and vendors toward high-impact modernization strategies. For more information, visit www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

