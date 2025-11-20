Grande Portage Resources Files 2026 Plan of Operations / Drill Permit with the US Forest Service

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) (“Grande Portage” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed its 2026 Plan of Operations (drill permit) with the US Forest Service for upcoming drilling and fieldwork at the New Amalga Gold property in Southeast Alaska.

Subject to regulatory approval, the proposed program for 2026 includes up to 4,300 meters of diamond drilling from up to 14 drillholes, as well as installation of instrumentation, surface mapping, and trench sampling. The drillholes will provide additional definition to upgrade resource classification in key areas of the deposit and will characterize the geotechnical and hydrogeological aspects of the rock mass in order gather data necessary for the environmental review and permitting process as well as to inform mine development plans.

The geotechnical and hydrogeological characterization work will include:

Detailed geotechnical logging to define the rock conditions in areas of key underground infrastructure,

Installation of piezometers in select drillholes to measure groundwater levels and pressures, and

Packer testing, which involves pumping pressurized water into a drillhole to determine the hydraulic conductivity or permeability of the rock structures intersected by the hole

Ian Klassen, President and CEO comments: “The filing of the 2026 Plan of Operations marks an important milestone for the New Amalga project as it advances to a mix of exploration and development. For the first time, drilling will be gathering the critical geotechnical and hydrogeological data necessary to inform engineering and environmental studies. This is a key step to enable the project to advance through the regulatory process and towards mine development.”

Mr. Klassen continued: “We would like to thank our local regulatory officials at the US Forest Service, several of whom were brought back from furlough during the recent US Federal Government shutdown in order to continue advancing the permits for New Amalga and other mining projects in the region. This is a strong and welcome signal that the US Federal government and the US Forest Service consider permitting efforts for New Amalga to be a top priority due to the economic benefits the project will bring to the region.”

The New Amalga Gold Project remains open to expansion in multiple directions and hosts an Indicated Resource of 1,438,500 ounces of gold at an average grade of 9.47 g/t Au (4,726,000 tonnes) and an Inferred Resource of 515,700 ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.85 g/t Au (1,813,000 tonnes). The current development concept envisions a small-footprint underground mining operation with third-party offsite processing, eliminating the need for an onsite mill or tailings storage facility.

Fig. 1: Location of the New Amalga Gold Project

Kyle Mehalek, P.E.., is the QP within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Mehalek is independent of Grande Portage within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Grande Portage:

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on advancing the New Amalga Mine project, the outgrowth of the Herbert Gold discovery situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the New Amalga property. The New Amalga gold system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced over eight million ounces of gold.

The Company’s updated NI#43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) reported at a base case mineral resources cut-off grade of 2.5 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and consists of: an Indicated Resource of 1,438,500 ounces of gold at an average grade of 9.47 g/t Au (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 515,700 ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.85 g/t Au (1,813,000 tonnes), as well as an Indicated Resource of 891,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 5.86 g/t Ag (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 390,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 7.33 g/t silver (1,813,000 tonnes). The MRE was prepared by Dr. David R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geol., P.Eng. (DRW Geological Consultants Ltd.) with an effective date of July 17, 2024.

