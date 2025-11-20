With elite training in endometriosis excision and a commitment to whole-body, multidisciplinary care, Dr. Chu expands ESSE’s mission of integrative, patient-centered treatment for complex gynecologic conditions.

ESSE Care and Wellness, a leading boutique surgical endometriosis and reproductive health practice, is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Amanda Chu, a board-certified OB/GYN and fellowship-trained minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon, to its Manhattan care team. Dr. Chu’s arrival enhances ESSE’s mission to provide advanced, integrative care for patients navigating complex, often misunderstood conditions such as endometriosis, adenomyosis, and chronic pelvic pain.

Dr. Amanda Chu

ESSE Care Welcomes Dr. Amanda Chu, Expanding Complex Minimally Invasive Surgery Offerings and Endometriosis Specialty Care

With a fellowship in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery from Penn State Health and a patient-first philosophy shaped by both clinical expertise and lived experience, Dr. Chu offers patients a combination of technical precision and clear, empathetic guidance. Her approach reflects ESSE’s core values: to listen deeply, treat thoroughly, and support the whole person-physically, emotionally, and systemically.

Key clinical specialties include, but are not limited to:

Endometriosis and adenomyosis (advanced laparoscopic and robotic excision)

Fibroids and polyps (laparoscopic, robotic, and hysteroscopic removal)

Ovarian cysts (laparoscopic cystectomy)

Uterine septum and Asherman’s syndrome (hysteroscopic metroplasty and lysis of adhesions)

Hydrosalpinx and fallopian tube pathology (laparoscopic salpingectomy)

Chronic pelvic pain and abnormal uterine bleeding

Infertility-related uterine and pelvic conditions

Minimally invasive hysterectomy and oophorectomy

IUD placement and removal

“Dr. Amanda Chu brings not only exceptional surgical training but also a deeply human approach to medicine,” said Dr. Karli Provost Goldstein , founder and CEO of ESSE Care. “She listens without assumption, treats with precision, and meets patients with the honesty and compassion they deserve, especially those who have spent years searching for answers.”

Expanding Access to Complex Reproductive and Endometriosis Care

Dr. Chu will see patients at ESSE Care’s Manhattan and Greenwich locations and perform surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital and Phelps Hospital. With her on the team, ESSE can continue to meet increased demand for individualized, minimally invasive gynecologic surgery while preserving the boutique, collaborative model that defines its care.

Her presence further strengthens ESSE’s ability to support patients seeking relief from chronic gynecologic conditions, needing second opinions, or desiring fertility-preserving interventions-all in a setting that prioritizes dignity, education, and empowerment.

Precision Surgery Within a Whole-Person Framework

Dr. Chu provides expert, minimally invasive surgical care with a clear, collaborative approach. She offers structure and guidance-not assumptions-serving as the guardrails while patients choose the path that fits their goals and comfort level. Her recommendations are evidence-based, and care decisions reflect each person’s lived experience. She works with ESSE’s network of pelvic floor therapists, acupuncturists, nutritionists, and mental health providers to provide lifelong support recovery beyond surgery.

Dr. Chu is now seeing patients at ESSE’s Manhattan office at 535 5th Avenue and Greenwich Office at 779 North Street, Greenwich, CT 06831. To schedule a consultation, visit esse.care/contact-us/ or call 646.844.9602.

About ESSE Care and Wellness

Founded by Dr. Karli Provost Goldstein, DO, FACOG, ESSE Care is a boutique surgical and reproductive health practice with locations in Greenwich, Connecticut and Manhattan, New York, and Los Angeles, California. ESSE Care has earned international recognition for advanced laparoscopic and robotic surgery for endometriosis, fibroids, and fertility-related conditions, combining expert medical care with personalized, whole-body support. ESSE Care is committed to providing compassionate care in a healing environment.

