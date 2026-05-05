GrammaTech Research Featured Across Talks and Demos at HCSS

GrammaTech will present four research efforts at the High Confidence Software and Systems Conference.

HCSS is a high-profile conference focused on building software and systems that must be secure, reliable, and trustworthy. It brings together researchers, industry teams, and government organizations, to share practical advances in high assurance technology.

Our first talk, Malware Detection Using Features from Static Disassembly, presented by Dr. Akshay Sood, will describe a method for identifying malware by analyzing features extracted from static disassembly. The approach supports detection without running potentially harmful code.

Our second talk, AI Enabled High Confidence Firmware Bill of Materials Extraction, presented by Dr. Chris Wright, will address the challenge of identifying components inside firmware. The work applies AI techniques to produce bill-of-materials data that supports supply chain transparency and security review.

In addition, we will present two research efforts in poster and demo format Comparing the Cognitive Vulnerabilities of Human and AI based Penetration Testers, by Dr. Jim Inoue and Dr. Zak Fry, examines how both people and AI systems can be misled during security testing. The research explores how cognitive weaknesses affect outcomes in penetration testing.

From Firmware Analysis Outputs to Assurance Artifacts Evidence Driven Workflows in REAFFIRM, presented by Dr. Chris Wright, demonstrates how firmware analysis results can be turned into structured evidence that supports certification and compliance efforts.

GrammaTech’s presence at HCSS reflects the breadth of its research across malware analysis, firmware security, AI, and assurance workflows. It also highlights the company’s continued engagement with the research community and with partners such as DARPA.

“HCSS is an important venue for advancing the state of the art in high-assurance systems,” said Dan Goodwin, CEO of GrammaTech. “We’re proud to share our latest research and collaborate with the broader community to address the evolving challenges in software security, from malware detection to firmware transparency and AI-driven assurance.”

GrammaTech looks forward to presenting this work at HCSS and contributing to ongoing efforts to build high-confidence software and systems.

Contact Information

Sarah Riggins

Email: sriggins@grammatech.com

Phone: 1 (301) 530-2900

SOURCE: GrammaTech

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire