AMC Health Appoints Sol Babani and Symbiosis Advisors as Strategic Advisor to Its Decentralized Clinical Trial Service Line

Industry veteran brings deep CRO and biopharma expertise from ICON, PRA Health Sciences, and Covance to accelerate growth and operationalization of AMC Health’s DCT platform

AMC Health today announced the appointment of Sol Babani, Founder and CEO of Symbiosis Advisors, as Strategic Advisor to its newly established Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT) service line. Babani will work closely with CEO Nesim Bildirici and Keith Tode, Executive Vice President of Decentralized Clinical Trials, to grow and operationalize AMC Health’s DCT platform as it expands its modular operating partner offering to biopharmaceutical sponsors, medical device companies, and CROs.

“As we move into active commercialization of our DCT service line, Sol’s depth across the CRO and sponsor landscape is exactly the strategic muscle we need. He’s not just advising, he’s helping us build the commercial engine.”

– Nesim Bildirici, Chief Executive Officer, AMC Health

ABOUT SOL BABANI & SYMBIOSIS ADVISORS

Sol Babani is the Founder of Symbiosis Advisors, a strategic advisory firm serving start-up and mid-market healthcare and life sciences companies. Symbiosis specializes in positioning organizations for growth, preparing them for the scrutiny of transactions, and building strategic partnerships and alliances – embedding directly within client leadership teams to align expertise with vision.

Babani brings decades of senior CRO and biopharma industry experience, having served as Senior Vice President at ICON Biotech, Senior Vice President of Drug Development at PRA Health Sciences, and Vice President of Biopharma Solutions at Covance. His career spans pharma, biotech, and medical device, giving AMC Health access to one of the most experienced commercial and operational minds in the clinical research industry.

“What caught my attention about AMC Health is how few companies in this space have both the clinical infrastructure and the operational maturity to serve as a true operating partner. That combination is rare, and it’s exactly what the sponsor and CRO market is looking for right now.”

– Sol Babani, Founder, Symbiosis Advisors & Strategic Advisor, AMC Health DCT

A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP BUILT FOR GROWTH

The appointment of Babani and Symbiosis Advisors reflects AMC Health’s commitment to building its DCT service line with the commercial rigor and strategic infrastructure required to compete at the highest level of the clinical research market. With Babani’s network and expertise in CRO and sponsor partnerships, AMC Health is positioned to accelerate the adoption of its modular DCT operating model across the life sciences industry.

ABOUT AMC HEALTH

AMC Health is a remote patient monitoring and decentralized clinical trial services company with a proven track record supporting the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Through its DCT Platform, AMC Health delivers modular operating partner services to biopharmaceutical sponsors, medical device companies, and CROs across fully remote and hybrid clinical study designs. For more information, visit www.amchealth.com.

ABOUT SYMBIOSIS ADVISORS

Symbiosis Advisors is a strategic advisory firm helping start-up and mid-market healthcare and life sciences companies position themselves for success, prepare for transactions, and build top-tier strategic partnerships and alliances. Symbiosis works side by side with client leadership teams, embedding expertise directly within the organization to build stronger, more valuable companies. For more information, visit www.symbiosisadvisors.com.

Contact Information

Gary Feiner

Director of Marketing

hello@amchealth.com

(877) 262-2240

SOURCE: AMC Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire