GPOPlus+ (OTCQB:GPOX) Launches GPOX Pulse to Give Investors Direct Access to Company News, SEC Filings and Weekly Business Updates

Subscribe today to receive Issue 01 | The America 250 Inaugural Issue. Shareholders and investors can now sign up for free email, SMS alerts and browser notifications at GPOPlus.com/pulse .



GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB:GPOX) , an AI-powered distributor modernizing the Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model serving gas stations, convenience stores, and specialty retailers, today announced the launch of GPOX Pulse , a free weekly newsletter designed to give shareholders and prospective investors direct access to company news, SEC filings, operational updates, and the story that drives the business, every Tuesday, straight from the source.

Most investors get their information secondhand: filtered through message boards, screeners, and speculation. By the time the facts reach them, they have been reshaped by everyone except the company itself. GPOX Pulse changes that. Each issue delivers the complete picture in plain language, with a direct link to every source document, so readers can verify everything for themselves.

Inside Every Issue of GPOX Pulse

This Week at GPOX: Every press release and company announcement, summarized in plain language with links to the originals.

Filed This Week: Every new SEC filing, with a one-line summary and a direct link to EDGAR. Weeks with no filings will say so.

INSIDEtheBUSINESS: How GPOX actually works; the weekly DSD delivery model, unit economics, hub operations, and the technology behind the network.

People and Divisions: The employees and divisions doing the work behind the numbers.

Answers to Investor-Submitted Questions: Investors submit questions, and the executive team, and sometimes the CEO, reply.

GPOX on Social: The week’s featured posts and platform spotlights across TikTok, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Where We’ll Be: Conferences, events, and appearances where investors can meet the team face to face.

Transparency You Can Verify

Transparency is one of the core principles behind GPOX Pulse. Everything included in the newsletter is based on publicly available information. Material information is disclosed in accordance with applicable SEC requirements, including Form 8-K when appropriate under Regulation FD, and every issue links directly to the underlying source documents so readers can verify the information themselves.

“Our investor communications philosophy is simple: Say what we are going to do, do it, and show our work,” said Brett H. Pojunis , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GPOX. “Our focus is communicating what we are working on today and what we have recently accomplished, not making distant promises about the future. Plus, many companies make investors dig for information. We are doing the opposite; putting everything in one place, every week, in plain language, with links to every source. If you want to understand GPOX and follow our progress, GPOX Pulse is where to start.”

Issue 01 | The America 250 Inaugural Issue

The inaugural issue launches during the week the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary, an appropriate backdrop for a newsletter focused on the neighborhood corner store, one of the oldest institutions in American commerce. According to NACS, roughly 63% of the country’s convenience stores are still run by single-store operators, independent owners serving their neighborhoods the way general stores served theirs two centuries ago. That is the segment GPOX was built to serve, and it’s a fitting week to begin telling that story. Future issues will be published every Tuesday and archived online for investors who prefer to read them on the web.

Issue 01 also spotlights the Company’s sponsorship of FreedomFest 2026, July 8-11 at Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas, the Company’s hometown. One of the largest annual gatherings dedicated to free markets and entrepreneurship, this year’s event is expected to draw more than 2,500 attendees. FreedomFest provides GPOX with an opportunity to present its business directly to an audience of active investors.

At Booth 909, the team will walk attendees through the GPOX growth story. That story includes: a proven DSD operating model rebuilt over three years, approximately 6x revenue growth based on the Company’s annualized revenue run rate, a network of strategically placed distribution hubs powered by the Company’s proprietary PRISM+ AI technology platform, and a scalable path in a large, underserved segment of the convenience retail channel. In addition to the Company’s sponsorship, Mr. Pojunis will serve as a judge in the Principled Business Pitch Competition at FreedomFest. To register, visit FreedomFest.com .

Can’t Make It to Las Vegas? Subscribe to GPOX Pulse

GPOX Pulse is the official newsletter of GPO Plus, Inc., giving investors one place to receive official company updates as quickly as possible, SEC filings, operational insights, and shareholder communications every Tuesday, directly from the source. Every edition is prepared in accordance with the Company’s investor communications policies and is intended to support compliance with Regulation FD. Sign up at gpoplus.com/pulse .

Three Ways to Get It: Choose One or All Three

Email: The full weekly issue, delivered to your inbox. SMS Alerts: A text message the moment news is published. Browser Notifications: Instant alerts on desktop and mobile devices.

Whether you are a current shareholder, prospective investor, industry partner or simply interested in following the Company’s progress, GPOX Pulse provides one centralized source for official company news delivered directly from GPOX every Tuesday. Signing up takes less than a minute at GPOPlus.com/pulse .

Featured Social Channel: TikTok

GPOX has optimized its TikTok presence to improve accessibility while reaching a new generation of retail investors. The Company will continue publishing consistent, platform-specific content designed to enhance transparency and engagement.

Please follow us on TikTok:

Connect with us on social media to view live video updates, content, and general information about GPOX: https://gpoplus.com/social .

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

GPOX is an AI-powered distribution company focused on modernizing Direct Store Delivery (DSD) for gas stations, convenience stores, and specialty retail. The Company operates a technology-enabled network of Regional Hubs and Mini Hubs designed to efficiently serve a fragmented and historically underserved segment of the market. Its in‑house proprietary platform, PRISM+, supports routing, inventory management, and data analytics, helping improve operational efficiency and decision-making across the network. The Company’s long-term objective is to build a leading nationwide DSD platform by consolidating a highly fragmented market and aligning product selection with consumer demand.

For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com .

Information About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s operating model, growth strategy, projected revenue, revenue per store, gross margin, store-count targets, the timing of expected milestones, the performance and commercialization of PRISM+ and other technology developed by GPOX Labs, the Company’s competitive position, and any statement that does not relate solely to historical or current fact. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “targets,” “potential,” “path to,” “run rate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean a statement is not forward-looking.

The safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, are not available to the Company because the Company is an issuer of penny stock as that term is defined in Rule 3a51-1 under the Exchange Act. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement.

Specific factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: the going concern qualification in the Company’s most recent audited financial statements and the substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s recurring net losses, working capital deficit, and cumulative deficit; the Company’s limited cash on hand; significant customer concentration, including reliance on one customer for a substantial majority of revenue; the Company’s need for substantial additional capital, the absence of any committed source of such capital, and the likelihood that any future capital raise will be dilutive to existing shareholders; execution risk in scaling store count, per-store revenue, and operating leverage; competitive dynamics in the DSD and convenience distribution industry, including from larger and better-capitalized competitors; regulatory changes affecting specialty product categories; the availability of qualified drivers, warehouse personnel, and key personnel; the development, deployment, and commercialization of PRISM+ and other technology, including the risk that platforms in internal alpha or beta deployment do not perform as expected when scaled; the concentration of voting control in the holder of the Company’s Series A Preferred Stock; integration risks associated with any acquisition; the Company’s status as a penny stock issuer and OTCQB-listed company, including limited liquidity, limited analyst coverage, and price volatility; general economic, financial market, and geopolitical conditions; and the additional risk factors disclosed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Company Contacts:

GPOX Shareholder Success Team:

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO

Email: ir@gpoplus.com

Shareholder’s Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

SOURCE: GPO Plus, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire