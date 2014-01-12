GoSpotCheck by FORM Delivers Augmented Reality on Google Devices

New next-gen image recognition technology for Retail & CPG will be showcased at NRF 2025

QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FORM , the leading provider of AI-powered field execution software, has teamed with Google to add new augmented reality (AR) features to its award-winning market execution app, GoSpotCheck . With the addition of AR, retail execution teams can use Google devices to instantly capture SKU-level shelf data by pointing their mobile camera at the shelf—so they can report, analyze, and act more quickly and efficiently than ever before.

GoSpotCheck’s image recognition app allows teams to automatically collect critical in-store data, including share of shelf, out-of-stocks, pricing, and planogram compliance, all from photos of products displayed on store shelves. With ARCore and Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform, teams will now receive a real-time digital twin of the shelf on their device without relying on the cloud for processing or tagging. With this analysis, retail execution teams gain the structured data they need to correct issues detected on the shelf, compare against planograms, and increase sales opportunities—all on mobile, and without having to leave the store.

“This new feature is like a magic wand for field teams,” said Alexander Zagvazdin, Chief Product Officer for FORM. “By using their device camera and the GoSpotCheck app, teams can instantly see what’s on-shelf, compare results to expectations, and identify issues without manually counting products, reviewing planograms, or waiting for results. This is a significant milestone for our Consumer Goods and Retail customers, and we’re proud to achieve it with one of the world’s most innovative tech companies.”

GoSpotCheck’s AR capabilities will be showcased at the National Retail Federation (NRF) 2025 Conference & Expo January 12-14 in New York City. GoSpotCheck will be featured in Google Cloud’s booth, number 5507, inside the Connected Store section.

“By tapping into Google Cloud’s AI technologies, FORM is driving tangible results across its business,” said Paul Tepfenhart, Global Director of Retail Industry Strategy & Solutions at Google Cloud. “Together, we’re helping retailers realize the full potential of AI and delivering new value to our shared customers.”

Used by Fortune 500 companies including some of North America’s largest consumer goods and retail brands, GoSpotCheck gives industry leaders visibility into daily operations, sales, and merchandising activities using intuitive workflows and image recognition technology. After a record-breaking year of growth in 2024, GoSpotCheck’s collaboration with Google is an exciting sneak preview of what’s to come in 2025.

“It’s an honor to integrate all of the innovative capabilities of GoSpotCheck with the expansive technology ecosystem of Google,” said Ali Moosani, CEO of FORM. “As we look ahead to the rest of this year, we’re thrilled to expand FORM’s market reach and create transformative solutions for our customers.”

