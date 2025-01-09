Storyblocks Renews Collaboration with Innovative Video Editing Platforms, API Partners

With the rise in demand for video and streamlined editing solutions, companies rely on Storyblocks for ethically sourced media

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — After driving significant customer value, retention and growth in 2024 for its API partners, Storyblocks is preparing for enhanced collaboration as the video landscape continues to evolve. As one of the leaders in stock video and audio content, Storyblocks continues to support some of the industry’s most innovative video editing platforms, including Magix, Pictory.ai, Lumen5, Prezi, Descript, Biteable, Powtoon, WeVideo, and LumaTouch. Through its application programming interface integration (API), Storyblocks offering provides users with peace of mind, worldwide distribution, maximum creativity and an opportunity to grow with the video community.

Through the Storyblocks API, third-party platforms have streamlined access to Storyblocks data and content, making it easy to integrate media into applications. Whether matching video scripts to relevant visuals or filtering Storyblocks’ high-quality library to suit a user’s messaging and design preferences, many API partners are moving forward with AI innovation paired with Storyblocks enhanced search, drastically reducing the time it takes to create a video with stock media assets. The API integration allows users to differentiate their products and provide customers with relevant content as new media is added daily to Storyblocks’ library.

“With millions of stock assets available, we leverage AI to constantly refine the content that is recommended to users. Reducing the time spent replacing suggested stock media has been a major focus for us at Lumen5. We’ve found that overall, people are spending 30-40% percent less time editing their videos than they did a year ago,” said Kaegan Donnelly, Head of Product at Lumen5. “We’ve seen positive ROI from our Storyblocks integration for sure. This is why we’ve been working together since 2017. Storyblocks provides so much value to us.”

“Video is essential to how businesses and creators connect with their audience. Video allows us to create a powerful, scalable human connection that simply can’t be replicated through other mediums,” said TJ Leonard, CEO of Storyblocks. “While micro-trends on social media come and go, the broader shift toward video-first content has transformed how we need to approach marketing and creative strategy. Storyblocks plays a critical role in democratizing video production — our API delivers content and features that speed up video creation for our partners, allowing their customers to reach their full creative potential. By investing in video and unlocking the ability to create at scale, businesses can cut through the noise, forge authentic connections and drive real business results.”

With the significant growth of AI-generated content, companies must assure users that their content comes from credible, risk-free sources. This trend also comes as companies and CMOs have increased investment in video, resulting in significant growth. In 2024, video content was shown to be in the top five most effective channels for marketing in all phases of the buyer journey. Video also ranked as the top channel for brand awareness. With its video-first mindset, Storyblocks provides its API partners peace of mind, worldwide distribution, maximum creativity and an opportunity to grow with the video community. Storyblocks’ End User License Agreement enables creators to publish and monetize their work across digital channels, and ContentID claims help users avoid publishing delays with 100% exclusive, royalty-free music.

“Our Storyblocks API integration has significantly enhanced our video creation capabilities,” said Vikram Chalana, CEO of Pictory.ai. “We sought out a stock media partner to enable video production at scale, and Storyblocks delivered precisely what we needed: a comprehensive, ‘all-you-can-eat’ library with robust licensing protections. Over three years, our customers have produced nearly 15 million videos, with almost every video incorporating a Storyblocks asset. They’re more than an API partner — they’re a critical component of our product ecosystem, helping us address our customers’ core challenges.”

This announcement comes as Storyblocks announced the exclusivity of its music library this year. Storyblocks’ music library, which includes songs from Grammy-award-nominated artists, is part of a growing content library and offers users video, video templates, audio and images totaling over 3 million assets.

