GoPro and ASUS Co-Branded ProArt Laptop Available Globally

CES Innovation Award-winning ProArt GoPro Edition laptop is available exclusively at Best Buy in the United States

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) and ASUS today announced global availability of the ProArt GoPro Limited Edition (PX13) convertible laptop, with U.S. availability exclusively at Best Buy for $2,999. The CES Innovation Award-winning laptop was developed through a close collaboration between GoPro and ASUS to streamline the storytelling journey from capture to edit–combining GoPro’s creator-first, go-anywhere DNA with ASUS’ powerful, professional-ready hardware.

The ProArt GoPro Edition is built to integrate directly into the GoPro ecosystem, ensuring it always keeps up with content creators on the move. A dedicated GoPro hotkey launches GoPro Player instantly, while StoryCube—the first Windows AI app with GoPro Cloud and 360 video integration—uses AI to automatically organize your GoPro footage, making it easier for creators to find their best shots. Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 processor and 128GB of unified memory, ProArt GoPro Edition effortlessly handles ultra high-quality HERO13 Black 5.3K and MAX2 True 8K 360° video editing workflows.

ProArt GoPro Limited Edition is available starting today globally and will be sold exclusively in the United States through Best Buy for $2,999. This Limited Edition includes a rugged sleeve, special packaging, ASUS Pen 3.0, and a one-year GoPro Premium+ Subscription.

GoPro and ASUS are excited to continue innovating as part of a long-term partnership focused on creator-first tools that help people capture, organize, edit, and share their stories more easily.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

