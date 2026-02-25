ASUS Announces the ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13), Now Available in the United States

Designed for creators on the move, this limited-edition collaboration with GoPro blends rugged aesthetic with professional-grade performance

KEY POINTS

AI power, no slowdowns: Powered by AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 with an up to 50 TOPS NPU, 128GB unified memory, and pro-grade graphics, delivering top-tier performance for generative video creation and high-resolution action footage editing.

Powered by AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 with an up to 50 TOPS NPU, 128GB unified memory, and pro-grade graphics, delivering top-tier performance for generative video creation and high-resolution action footage editing. GoPro-inspired design: Limited-edition laptop with an exclusive Nano Black finish and matching sleeve, built for GoPro creators on the move and packaged in a premium collector-style box with customizable inserts for flexible storage of GoPro cameras and equipment.

Limited-edition laptop with an exclusive Nano Black finish and matching sleeve, built for GoPro creators on the move and packaged in a premium collector-style box with customizable inserts for flexible storage of GoPro cameras and equipment. Seamless GoPro workflow : StoryCube app with built-in GoPro Cloud and 360° video support enables automated syncing and AI-powered sorting, while a dedicated GoPro Hotkey instantly launches GoPro Player; includes a 12-month GoPro Premium+ subscription.

: StoryCube app with built-in GoPro Cloud and 360° video support enables automated syncing and AI-powered sorting, while a dedicated GoPro Hotkey instantly launches GoPro Player; includes a 12-month GoPro Premium+ subscription. Precision visuals: A 13-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED display built to professional creator standards, with stylus support and ASUS DialPad seamlessly integrated with Adobe tools for precise, intuitive editing control.

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — ASUS today announced the ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13), a limited-edition convertible laptop that stands at the intersection of performance, design, and workflow efficiency. Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI MAX+ 395 processor with an up to 50 TOPS NPU and pro-grade graphics, it is optimized for real-time video enhancements, AI upscaling, and heavy editing workloads. Its GoPro-inspired design goes beyond the laptop’s rugged aesthetic to feature a dedicated GoPro Hotkey1 and support for GoPro Cloud media and 360° video in StoryCube to streamline 360° video workflows — from content capture to sharing.

AI-powered performance for generative content

At the core of ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) lies the AMD Ryzen™ AI MAX+ 395 processor, with its up to 50 TOPS NPU delivering AI computing power for enhanced multitasking, real-time editing, and AI-assisted operations. The architecture supports complex visual workloads such as upscaling, denoising, and real-time enhancement without imposing rendering delays.

With 128GB of unified lightning-fast LPDDR5X memory running at 8000MHz, ProArt GoPro Edition is built to handle massive creative workloads. Whether it’s for editing high-resolution action footage, batch-processing photos, or running multiple creative apps side by side, users will always have the headroom to keep creating without compromise.

AI processing occurs locally, reducing dependence on cloud computing and maintaining consistent output during mobile production. ProArt GoPro Edition’s architecture also incorporates integrated AI-driven power management, optimizing performance for longer sessions while maintaining stability and battery efficiency.

By combining advanced CPU design with dedicated AI acceleration, ProArt GoPro Edition represents a shift toward laptops capable of intelligent adaptation — dynamically balancing creative workloads and responsiveness during professional use.

GoPro-inspired design, built for any environment

ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) introduces a design philosophy that blends GoPro’s rugged aesthetic with ProArt’s engineering precision. It features a Nano Black finish, GoPro-inspired detailing — such as the CNC-engraved horizontal lines across the lid, bold cyan keyboard backlighting, and exclusive ocean-themed wallpaper — a matching custom protective sleeve, and reusable packaging with pre-cut cushioning foam cubes that can store essential equipment.

Engineered with adaptability in mind, ProArt GoPro Edition’s 13-inch 360° convertible chassis supports multiple usage modes, including tent, tablet, and laptop configurations. The convertible structure is reinforced by the new hinge design, which maintains stability across modes while withstanding extended use. This flexibility allows the device to function as a playback monitor in the field, a sketching tablet for concept design, or a conventional laptop for precision editing. With an ultrathin 0.62-inch profile and weight of just 3.06lbs, ProArt GoPro Edition is eminently suited for creativity on the go. The laptop’s military-grade-tested body ensures continued performance in environments subject to vibration, dust, or temperature fluctuation.

The unified design language between the laptop and its accessories provides creators with a cohesive, portable setup suitable for demanding field conditions.

Seamless GoPro workflow with 360° video integration

ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) features StoryCube, the first Windows app to integrate both GoPro Cloud media and 360° video, to streamline the transition between capture and edit. It also introduces an exclusive GoPro Hotkey, which instantly launches GoPro Player and optimizes editing of 360° footage. It also enables instant synchronization between camera and laptop, while StoryCube automates cloud-based file transfer, sorting, and tagging using AI recognition technology.

Once connected to the user’s GoPro account, StoryCube identifies content types, organizes footage, and applies metadata for faster access during post-production. This feature eliminates the repetitive steps of manual importing, renaming, and file categorization that typically slow down creative workflows.

The tight integration of the GoPro Hotkey with StoryCube reflects a broader commitment from both GoPro and ASUS to simplify cross-device workflows. By combining AI-driven media management with hardware-level shortcuts, ProArt GoPro Edition allows creators to spend more time on active production and less on administrative preparation.

This feature particularly benefits mobile creators handling multiple shoots per day, as ProArt GoPro Edition becomes a command hub that automatically organizes visual assets from the user’s GoPro devices.

When purchased, ProArt GoPro Edition comes with a complimentary 12-month GoPro Premium+ subscription plan so the creator can enjoy unlimited GoPro Cloud storage & seamless capture-to-edit workflow.

Precision visuals with Creative DialPad controls

The 13-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen provides a high-fidelity workspace for detailed image and video work. Its 16:10 aspect ratio offers an expanded vertical canvas, beneficial for timeline editing, grading, and layout tasks. The display delivers deep contrast, accurate color reproduction, and true blacks, supporting professional standards for visual production.

When paired with an MPP 2.6-compliant stylus, such as the included ASUS Pen 3.0, and ASUS DialPad, the display allows for precise fingertip interaction with creative software. Editors can control exposure levels, adjust brush sizes, and navigate editing timelines through tactile input. This integration of hardware and interface design reinforces the ProArt series’ focus on precision control and intuitive engagement.

The OLED panel’s fine-tuned factory calibration ensures color consistency across different lighting conditions, essential for accurate post-production grading. Together, the display, stylus, and DialPad form an integrated editing environment that supports both mobility and accuracy.

Alliance for the Future of Creation

Since its award-winning debut at CES 2026, ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) has garnered praise from top-tier creators for its performance in action sports editing, travel vlogging, and high-end content production. Both ASUS and GoPro have signaled that this launch is the cornerstone of a long-term partnership aimed at further innovating the creator space.

Availability & Pricing

ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13), priced at $2,999.99, is now available for purchase online at the ASUS Store and Best Buy.

A refresh of the standard ProArt PX13 (HN7306EA-XS99T), also featuring the AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 processor, is available for $2,799.99 online at the ASUS Store and Best Buy.

Notes to Editors

ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) Product Page:

ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) Where to Buy:

ProArt PX13 (HN7306) Product Page:

ProArt PX13 (HN7306) Where to Buy:

Specifications2

ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13)

Model HN7306EAC-PS99T Color Nano Black Material Aluminum Processor AMD Ryzen™ AI MAX+ 395 Processor 3.0GHz (80MB Cache, up to 5.1GHz, 16 cores, 32 Threads); AMD XDNA™ NPU up to 50 TOPS Display 13.3″, 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED touchscreen 16:10 aspect ratio, 0.2ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate, 400nits, 500nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000,000:1, VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, 1.07 billion colors, Pantone® Validated, glossy display, 70% less harmful blue light, TÜV Rheinland-certified, SGS Eye Care Display, screen-to-body ratio 85%, with stylus support Operating system Windows 11 Pro Graphics AMD Radeon™ Graphics Main memory 128GB LPDDR5X on board Max Total system memory up to:128GB Storage 1TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD Connectivity WiFi 7 (802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (Bluetooth® version may change according to OS version) Camera FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello I/O ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 2 x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C® with support for display / power delivery 1 x HDMI® 2.1 FRL 1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack 1 x DC-in microSD 4.0 card reader Keyboard & touchpad Backlit chiclet keyboard, 1.7mm key travel, precision touchpad, supports ASUS DialPad Audio Smart Amp technology Built-in speaker Built-in array microphone Battery 73Wh, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion AC adapter AC adapter output: 20V DC, 10A, 200W, Input: 100~240V AC, 50 / 60Hz universal Dimensions 11.74″ x 8.26″ x 0.62″ ~ 0.70″ Weight 3.06 lbs. MSRP $2,999.99 Where to Buy ASUS Store and Best Buy

Specifications3

ASUS ProArt PX13 (HN7306)

Model HN7306EA-XS99T Color Nano Black Material Aluminum Processor AMD Ryzen™ AI MAX+ 395 Processor 3.0GHz (80MB Cache, up to 5.1GHz, 16 cores, 32 Threads); AMD XDNA™ NPU up to 50 TOPS Display 13.3″, 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED touchscreen 16:10 aspect ratio, 0.2ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate, 400nits, 500nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000,000:1, VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, 1.07 billion colors, Pantone® Validated, glossy display, 70% less harmful blue light, TÜV Rheinland-certified, SGS Eye Care Display, screen-to-body ratio 85%, with stylus support Operating system Windows 11 Pro Graphics AMD Radeon™ Graphics Main memory 64GB LPDDR5X on board Storage 1TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD Connectivity WiFi 7 (802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (Bluetooth® version may change according to OS version) Camera FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello I/O ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 2 x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C® with support for display / power delivery 1 x HDMI® 2.1 FRL 1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack 1 x DC-in microSD 4.0 card reader Keyboard & touchpad Backlit chiclet keyboard, 1.7mm key travel, precision touchpad, supports ASUS DialPad Audio Smart Amp technology Built-in speaker Built-in array microphone Battery 73Wh, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion AC adapter AC adapter output: 20V DC, 10A, 200W, Input: 100~240V AC, 50 / 60Hz universal Dimensions 11.74″ x 8.26″ x 0.62″ ~ 0.70″ Weight 3.06 lbs. MSRP $2,799.99 Where to Buy ASUS Store and Best Buy

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

1 Eligible countries only. First-time use of the GoPro Hotkey will direct you to the Microsoft Store to download the GoPro Player app. After installation, the hotkey provides one-tap launching of the app.

2 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at https://www.asus.com.

3 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at https://www.asus.com.

