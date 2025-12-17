Golden Gloves VR, the Official Esports Platform for USA Boxing, Partners with Jake Paul’s Boxing Bullies for First-Ever VR Tournament During MVP’s Fight Week

Community VR Non-Contact Tournament Spotlights the First USA Boxing x Boxing Bullies Youth Pilot Program Designed to Build Confidence and Leadership in Young Athletes

MIAMI, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Golden Gloves VR, an innovator in immersive combat-sports technology, has teamed up with USA Boxing and Jake Paul‘s Boxing Bullies to host their first-ever VR Tournament during the Jake vs. Joshua Fight Week. This community event will highlight the new USA Boxing x Boxing Bullies youth pilot program, which integrates principles, mindfulness, and breathwork into the boxing gym with the goal of creating a generation of confident leaders.

To mark the start of this initiative, Golden Gloves VR hosted a VR Boxing tournament on December 15, 2025, at the Hollywood Police Athletic League (PAL) Boxing Gym, to introduce and highlight Boxing Bullies’ effectiveness for kids, coaches, and gyms. The winner of this tournament will receive a VIP experience at MVP’s Jake vs. Joshua event on Friday, December 19th, airing live on Netflix.

The Virtual Venue for this tournament will be a 1:1 scanned-in recreation of Jake Paul’s personal boxing gym in Puerto Rico, built by Engine Room Boxing. This virtual gym will remain accessible within Golden Gloves VR, allowing kids across the U.S. to experience boxing fundamentals and build confidence in a safe, no-contact environment from any U.S. location. This national accessibility supports Jake Paul’s vision for Boxing Bullies: empowering youth from all backgrounds to build confidence, leadership, and courage through the sport of boxing.

Golden Gloves VR, the official esports platform for USA Boxing, joined with other USA Boxing partner Jake Paul’s Boxing Bullies to roll out a program that brings kids, coaches, and boxing gyms together to expand and boost youth confidence through boxing. To assist with the rollout of Boxing Bullies to coaches and athletes across the country, Golden Gloves VR leveraged its expertise in building the most realistic boxing simulation on the market to support a safe, engaging introduction to the program’s non-contact, confidence-building approach. Their immersive VR environment complements Boxing Bullies’ progression system by giving young athletes a dynamic way to practice fundamentals, stay motivated, and experience key elements of the program in a controlled setting. This collaboration helps coaches reinforce the program’s principles and creates an exciting entry point for kids as they move through the early stages of the Boxing Bullies journey.

“Jake’s mission with Boxing Bullies has always been about empowering the next generation – to build confidence, courage & leadership skills through the sport of boxing. Our partnership with USA Boxing to create a first-of-its-kind non-contact, nationwide youth boxing program takes that mission to a whole new level. This program is further elevated through our partnership with Golden Gloves VR, who has worked with us to create the technology platform that powers the in-person training and will soon power at-home training and competitions through virtual reality” — Mitch Glaser, Head of Finance, Strategy & Brand at Most Valuable Promotions.

Golden Gloves VR’s founder emphasized the company’s commitment to expanding access to high-quality boxing instruction through innovative and accessible technology.

“Boxing changes lives. Partnering with Jake Paul and USA Boxing to recreate Jake Paul’s gym into Golden Gloves VR allows us to use our technology to inspire and empower kids across the U.S. We built Golden Gloves VR to be the most authentic boxing experience possible, where young fighters can learn real skills in a safe, engaging way—anytime, anywhere.” — Aaron Sloan, Founder of Engine Room VR, creators of Golden Gloves VR

This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to expanding access to confidence-building boxing experiences for young athletes across the country.

Download Golden Gloves VR on Meta Quest and start training today

About Engine Room VR (Creators of Golden Gloves VR):

Engine Room VR is the virtual reality studio based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that created the most authentic boxing game on the market. Led by Aaron Sloan (a former Cardiac Nurse and Boxing Gym Owner) and operating out of a functioning boxing gym, the studio is best known for its flagship title, Golden Gloves VR — a VR boxing game.

Founded in 2021, Engine Room VR was born out of Aaron Sloan’s passion for boxing and emerging technology. The team’s small, agile group of developers can develop and scale both fully immersive and 2d applications on most commercially available VR headsets and mobile devices. Engine Room VR’s business team has the capability to collaborate with and manage relationships across the product launch lifecycle — including leading technology companies, academic institutions, government bodies, top sporting and sports promotion organizations.

Golden Gloves VR has been demoed across the US, the UK, and Saudi Arabia, including at high-profile sporting events streamed by Netflix.

About Boxing Bullies

Founded by Jake Paul, Boxing Bullies is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth by building self-confidence, courage and leadership through the sport of boxing, while using its platform to fight back against bullying. In partnership with the WBO & USA Boxing, the organization supports gyms and coaches nationwide with safe, no-contact training and the Principles & Performance (P&P) curriculum, helping young athletes develop resilience and positive life habits.

About USA Boxing

USA Boxing was established to promote and grow Olympic-style boxing in the United States and to inspire the tireless pursuit of Olympic gold and enable athletes and coaches to achieve sustained competitive excellence. Additionally, USA Boxing endeavors to teach all participants the character, confidence and focus they need to become resilient and diverse champions, both in and out of the ring. USA Boxing is one team, one nation, going for gold!

