Dylan O’Brien, HIKARI, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Madeleine McGraw, Park Chan-wook, Sharon Stone, and the cast and creators of Bob Trevino Likes It to be honored at the Astra Film Awards on Friday, January 9, 2026

Link to approved headshots and logos

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Hollywood Creative Alliance is proud to announce their initial wave of special honorees that will be celebrated at the 2025 Astra Film Awards, taking place on Friday, January 9, 2026, in Beverly Hills. The Astras are committed to bringing together an inclusive community of actors, filmmakers, and creatives as they celebrate excellence in film and honor achievements across an expansive spectrum of storytelling.

Dylan O’ Brien, HIKARI, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Park Chan-wook and Sharon Stone at the 2025 Astra Film Awards

“I am incredibly proud of this year’s lineup, which I believe is one of our strongest to date,” said Matthew Cole Weiss, EVP of The Astra Awards. “This year’s honorees represent excellence both in front of and behind the camera, with a remarkable range of talent, experience, and storytelling that spans generations and continents. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of these exceptional individuals whose work continues to inspire audiences around the world.”

This year’s Astra Film Awards honorees embody an exceptional span of artistic innovation, career accomplishment, cultural impact, and emerging talent. Their contributions perfectly reflect the spirit of the Astra Awards, as we continue to spotlight bold voices, groundbreaking performances, and visionary filmmaking that push the industry forward. These honorees are not only shaping the narrative in this moment but are inspiring audiences while paving the way for the next generation of industry icons.

Dylan O’Brien — Game Changer Award

Dylan O’Brien is being honored with the Game Changer Award for his eclectic body of work and his proclivity for championing unique and personal storytelling. He can currently be seen starring in Twinless, opposite writer-director James Sweeney. O’Brien also served as an Executive Producer on Twinless, which premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival where it won the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award and O’Brien won the Special Jury Award for Acting. Additionally, O’Brien’s critically-acclaimed dual portrayal of twins Roman and Rocky was recognized with honors at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival and the Miami Film Festival GEMS, and a nomination for Best Lead Performance at the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

O’Brien’s upcoming projects include the Sam Raimi-directed horror-thriller Send Help co-starring Rachel McAdams and the disability rights drama Being Heumann from Oscar-winning writer-director Sian Heder. His other recent credits include the 2024 Sundance drama Ponyboi, Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night and the M. Night Shyamalan-produced Caddo Lake, for which O’Brien was nominated for a Gotham Television Award for Outstanding Performance in an Original Film.

Jennifer Love Hewitt — Trailblazer Award

Actor, producer, and multi-hyphenate creative Jennifer Love Hewitt will be honored with this year’s Trailblazer Award. With a career spanning more than three decades, Hewitt has continuously reinvented herself across film, television, and music. Most recently, she starred in, directed, and executive produced the Lifetime film The Holiday Junkie. Her latest book Inheriting Magic is a heartfelt exploration of the grief she experienced after her mother’s passing and the traditions, recipes, and “magic” she inherited from her. The book can be purchased at bookstores nationwide. She also recently returned to her iconic role of Julie James in Sony Pictures’ I Know What You Did Last Summer, which is now streaming on Netflix.

From her iconic 90s classics to her continued success with 9-1-1, Hewitt has not only spent the majority of her life working in entertainment, but has also used her platform to advocate for meaningful change both within the industry and beyond Hewitt’s philanthropic efforts include long-standing support for children’s charities, the LGBTQ+ community, fundraising initiatives for wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles, and advocacy for issues such as grief and motherhood, body positivity, and anti-ageism. Hewitt has consistently spoken out against the sexism and objectification women face in Hollywood, further cementing her legacy as an artist committed to creating a more inclusive and compassionate world.

HIKARI — Filmmaker on the Rise Award

Actress turned filmmaker HIKARI will be honored with the Filmmaker on the Rise Award at the Astra Film Awards. The Filmmaker on the Rise award celebrates visionary directors whose emerging bodies of work prompt conversation and leave a lasting impact on audiences. Across her rapidly ascending career, Hikari has demonstrated an extraordinary ability to craft intimate, emotionally resonant stories with striking visual clarity and humanistic nuance. Whether exploring the complexities of identity, the intricacies of family, or the quiet beauty found in everyday moments, her work reflects a filmmaker with a unique voice and an instinctive command of tone, character, and atmosphere. The Astras celebrate Hikari not only for her achievements thus far, but for the remarkable promise of what is yet to come.

Rental Family, her second feature length film, is a deeply moving and beautiful experience that highlights HIKARI for her storytelling powers. With a delicate balance of humor, heartbreak, and hope, the film offers a poignant exploration of loneliness, family and connection in modern society. Hikari brings an extraordinary sensitivity to each frame, guiding performances that feel authentic and lived-in while inviting audiences to reflect on the relationships—real or fabricated—that shape our sense of belonging. Rental Family stands as a testament to her ability to create cinema that lingers, resonates, and ultimately reaffirms the transformative power of human connection.

Madeleine McGraw — Star on the Rise Award

Sixteen year old actress and producer Madeleine McGraw will receive this year’s Star on the Rise Award. McGraw began her acting career at the age of four with her debut role in Clint Eastwood’s American Sniper. Over the past decade, she has appeared in several film and television projects including Outcast, Reverie, Pacific Rim Uprising, Secrets of Sulphur Springs, and Robbie Ain’t Right No More.

In 2021, McGraw delivered a breakthrough performance as Gwen Blake in Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone. The film became a box office success and her portrayal earned widespread critical acclaim, including a nomination for Best Performance by a Younger Actor at the Saturn Awards. This year, McGraw stars in The Black Phone 2, taking the lead in the highly anticipated sequel. Once again, her work has garnered strong praise, reinforcing her momentum as one of the most exciting up and coming young actors in the industry.

Park Chan-wook — Filmmaking Achievement Award

Internationally acclaimed filmmaker Park Chan-Wook will receive this year’s Filmmaking Achievement Award in recognition of his visionary storytelling, boundary-pushing craft, and influential body of work. Known for blurring the lines of genre, Chan-Wook’s career has spanned over three decades with 13 films under his belt serving as director. He won a BAFTA for his work on The Handmaiden, and has won multiple awards at the Cannes Film Festival including the Grand Prix for Oldboy in 2004, the Jury Prize for Thirst in 2009, and the Best Director Award for Decision to Leave in 2022.

From Oldboy and Decision to Leave to his latest feature film, No Other Choice, Park continues to redefine cinematic filmmaking with storytelling that has sparked discussion all around the world. The Astra Awards are honored to celebrate Chan-Wook’s remarkable contributions to cinema as an art form.

Sharon Stone — Timeless Award

With a career spanning more than four decades and over 100 memorable performances, Sharon Stone will receive this year’s Timeless Award. Stone is an internationally recognized actress, artist, producer, humanitarian and New York Times bestselling author of her recent book The Beauty of Living Twice. Her film and television credits include Basic Instinct and Casino, for which she won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in 1996 and an Academy Award nomination for her leading role opposite Robert de Niro in Martin Scorsese’s crime drama. Stone received two more Golden Globe Award nominations for her roles in The Mighty (1998) and The Muse (1999).

This honor celebrates her enduring impact on film and television while reflecting on a life and career defined by achievement, innovation, and influence. Stone’s work has shaped generations of actors and audiences. Some of her unforgettable performances include Catherine Tramell in Basic Instinct, Ginger McKenna in Casino, Carly Norris in Sliver, and numerous other studio and independent projects that have showcased a commanding screen presence, one that is marked by strength, depth, and remarkable versatility. Earlier this year, Stone proved she is still an iconic badass taking on the role as the villain, Lendina in the second chapter of Bob Odenkirk’s action revenge franchise, Nobody.

Stone will next be seen starring in season 3 of the HBO series Euphoria. She has been honored with a United Nations Global Citizen Award, Nobel Peace Summit Award, a Harvard Humanitarian Award, a Human Rights Campaign Humanitarian Award and an Einstein Spirit of Achievement Award, among other accolades. Stone has become a prolific artist with her paintings which are currently on display in Berlin’s Galerie Deschler.

Bob Trevino Likes It — Independent Spotlight Award

After winning both the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature at the 2024 SXSW Film Festival and being released theatrically by Roadside Attractions this year in the US, Bob Trevino Likes It has gone on to claim over 30 additional awards at festivals and events worldwide.

Written and directed by Tracie Laymon, the film draws inspiration from her own real-life experience of a mistaken Facebook friendship when trying to reconnect with her own father. With humor, heart, and a sharp eye for human connection, it turns intimate and personal moments into a universally relatable story.

Starring Barbie Ferreira, John Leguizamo, French Stewart, Lauren “Lolo” Spencer and Rachel Bay Jones, Bob Trevino Likes It is a film that embodies the true spirit of independent cinema. The Astra Independent Spotlight Award celebrates films and their creatives whose dedication and passion bring unforgettable stories to life. From its humble beginnings as a little indie with a big heart, Bob Trevino Likes It continues to resonate, delight, and touch audiences around the world.

About The Astra Awards:

The Astra Awards, presented by the Hollywood Creative Alliance, recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements in entertainment and media. The HCA’s mission is to foster a supportive and inclusive community where professionals from all areas of the industry can connect, collaborate, and champion one another. The current guild membership includes actors, critics, creatives, journalists, podcasters, producers, publicists, and writers.

Follow The Astras on social media:

X: @TheAstraAwards

Facebook: @TheAstraAwards

Instagram: @hollywoodcreativealliance

YouTube: @TheAstraAwards

TikTok: @TheAstraAwards

Press Contact:

Lee Meltzer

Lee Meltzer Consulting

lee@leemeltzerconsulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dylan-obrien-hikari-jennifer-love-hewitt-madeleine-mcgraw-park-chan-wook-sharon-stone-and-the-cast-and-creators-of-bob-trevino-likes-it-to-be-honored-at-the-astra-film-awards-on-friday-january-9-2026-302644712.html

SOURCE The Astra Awards