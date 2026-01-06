Gold Terra Starts 2026 Winter Drill Program on Con Mine Area and Provides Corporate Update

Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) (“ Gold Terra” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the Company has commenced its Winter 2026 diamond drilling program on the Yellowknife Project, Northwest Territories. The program will utilize four diamond drill rigs and is focused on advancing priority targets within the Con Mine area and the Northbelt.

2026 Winter Drill Program Highlights

Initial drilling will target the Con Mine area, with the objective of expanding and upgrading mineralization within the Yellorex Zone, located along the Campbell Shear south of the historic Con Mine. Additional drilling will test nearby targets along the Campbell Shear corridor between Yellorex and the Con Mine.

Drilling within the Northbelt is expected to commence later in January, following sufficient ice development. Northbelt drilling will primarily target high-grade gold areas such as where hole GTWL22-0014 which returned 31.89 g/t gold over 3 metres including 69.4 g/t Au over 1 metre (see the August 25, 2022 press release) was intersected near surface in the Mispickel area. The Winter 2026 program is designed to advance known high-grade mineralized zones, test new targets, and support future resource growth just north of the town of Yellowknife.

New Five (5) years Land Use Permit, Water Licence, and Security

Gold Terra has received all key regulatory approvals required to conduct exploration work for the next five years at the Yellowknife Project and Con Mine. The Mackenzie Valley Land and Water Board has issued a renewed Type A Land Use Permit (MV2025C0015), effective January 17, 2026, with a five-year term (and the ability to apply for a 2-year extension), authorizing mineral exploration activities including diamond drilling, winter road construction, camp operations, and progressive reclamation.

In addition, the Company has been granted a renewed Type B Water Licence (MV2025L8-0006), effective January 17, 2026, with a seven-year term. The licence authorizes water withdrawal and waste deposition associated with mineral exploration and drilling activities, subject to established environmental protection measures.

Gold Terra has also topped up its reclamation securities with the Government of the Northwest Territories. Both securities were topped up in early January for the Land Use permit (LUP) and water license (WL). Both securities totalled $198,000 and $ 36,450 for each permit and cover activities for up to four drill rigs in action.

Gold Terra retains Soar Financial Partners

The Company has retained Soar Financial Partners (a brand of NorthStar Communications GmbH) (“Soar”) for a targeted investor relations and media outreach proposal designed to expand Gold Terra’s visibility across the United States, Europe, and strategically in Germany, pursuant to an agreement ‎entered into between the Company and Soar dated January 1, 2026, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”)‎.

Soar provides strategic marketing and investor communications for the mining sector through multi-national road shows, conferences, media outreach and social media platforms primarily for the European investment community. Soar has offices in Frankfurt, Germany and Vancouver.

The investor relations agreement has a one-year term. Pursuant to the agreement, ‎Gold Terra will pay Soar a base fee of USD 7,000 per month.

Subject to the policies of the TSX-V and the terms and of ‎the Company’s ‎stock option plan, the Company plans to grant 300,000 options ‎to ‎purchase common shares of the Company (the “Options”) as part consideration for ‎its services under ‎the Investor Relations Agreement.

Soar does not currently own any shares of the Company or have any other direct or ‎indirect interest in ‎the Company. The fees paid by the Company to Soar under the ‎Investor Relations Agreement are for ‎services only.‎

Grant of Stock Options

The Company announces that the Board of Directors has approved a grant of stock options under the Company’s Stock Option Plan to its directors, officers, employees, and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,600,000 treasury shares at $0.19 (including the 300,000 options to Soar).

The options are exercisable at a price of $0.19 per share for a period of 5 years effective on January 2 nd , 2026, expiring on January 2nd, 2031, and are subject to the policies of the TSX V and the Company’s Stock Option Plan which includes a vesting period beginning six months after issue for 25% of the options, and 25% every six months following.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Joseph Campbell, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and Senior Technical Advisor for the Company.

About Gold Terra

The Yellowknife Project (YP) encompasses 836 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilometres of the City of Yellowknife, the YP is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power, and skilled tradespeople. Gold Terra is currently focusing its drilling on the Campbell Shear, where approximately 14 Moz of gold has been produced, (refer to Gold Terra Oct 21, 2022, Technical Report) and most recently on the CMO property claims immediately south of the past producing Con Mine which produced 6.1 Moz between the Con, Rycon, and Campbell shear structures (1938-2003).

The YP and CMO properties lie on the Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering nearly 70 kilometres of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that hosts the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company’s exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company’s objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

