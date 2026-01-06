Atlanta Law Leaders Add Partner, Become Hanson Fuller Lina

Hanson Fuller announces that attorney Jared Lina joins the firm as Partner, prompting a formal name change to Hanson Fuller Lina.

Lina is widely recognized as one of Atlanta’s leading personal injury lawyers. His accolades include being named a Georgia Super Lawyer, an honor awarded to only the top 5% of attorneys in the state. He has also been recognized as a Super Lawyer Rising Star, one of the National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40, and one of America’s Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys®. Throughout his career, he has achieved numerous seven- and eight-figure settlements and jury verdicts on behalf of clients in cases against corporations, hospitals, and insurance companies. The addition of Lina strengthens the firm’s reputation for delivering personalized attention and powerful results for clients across the Atlanta metro area.

“We are thrilled that Jared is joining our team,” said founding partner David Hanson. “Our clients will benefit from his expertise, his dedication, and his commitment to fighting for the best possible outcomes.”

Hanson Fuller Lina handles complex litigation matters in wrongful death, medical malpractice, personal injury, premises liability and other high-stakes cases. Lina’s background and track record in catastrophic injury, medical negligence, trucking accidents, and environmental contamination cases further elevate the firm’s capabilities and support its mission to champion clients’ rights inside and outside the courtroom.

Lina joins the firm following more than a decade of representing individuals and families in catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases. Before focusing on personal injury law, he spent six years at national law firms litigating complex commercial disputes.

“David and Zach share my philosophy that clients deserve complete dedication, clear communication and superior outcomes,” Lina said. “Their experience, values, and professionalism made this an easy decision for me.”

Founding partners David Hanson and Zach Fuller each bring substantial trial and appellate experience to the firm. Hanson has argued and won cases before the Georgia Supreme Court, the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, and the Georgia Court of Appeals. He has been recognized as a Rising Star in medical malpractice litigation every year since 2017 and was named a Best Lawyer in Georgia for appellate litigation in 2022.

Fuller began his career managing high-volume, complex litigation across Georgia and now focuses on select clients and cases, offering strategic advocacy supported by deep experience in negotiation, trial preparation, and litigation strategy.

“Jared’s expertise enhances everything we do,” said partner Zach Fuller. “Having him as a partner strengthens our ability to serve clients and deliver the excellent results they expect.”

Lina graduated from Duke University with degrees in Economics and Psychology and later graduated in the top five of his class at Georgia State University College of Law. Before his legal career, he worked as a television producer for ESPN in Bristol, Connecticut, where he won 3 Emmy Awards for his work. He lives in Atlanta with his wife and two daughters and remains active in his community through various board positions and the Duke University alumni network.

About Hanson Fuller Lina

Hanson Fuller Lina is an Atlanta-based law firm dedicated to representing individuals, families, and businesses in high-stakes litigation. The firm focuses on wrongful death, medical malpractice, catastrophic injury, personal injury, premises liability, employment disputes, and complex commercial matters. Hanson Fuller Lina is committed to providing personalized attention, strategic advocacy, and results-driven representation for every client it serves.

For more information, please visit: www.hansonfuller.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Morgan George

Account Manager

Forum Communications

mgeorge@forumspeaks.com

678-629-7797

SOURCE: Hanson Fuller Lina

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire