Go1 Welcomes Learning Leader Jenny Dearborn to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Go1, the leading content aggregator for L&D leaders, today announced that Jenny Dearborn has joined its Board of Directors.

Dearborn is a veteran learning executive who spent years leading learning strategy at SAP as their Chief Learning Officer. She’s been recognized as one of the “Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Tech” and has written several books on using data to drive learning outcomes.

“Jenny understands the real challenges L&D teams face every day,” said Chris Eigeland, CEO of Go1.” She knows what it takes to build learning programs that actually work at scale, and she’s passionate about making learning accessible to everyone in an organization.”

Dearborn joins Go1 at a time when companies are wrestling with rapid skill changes, the need for personalized learning experiences, and figuring out how AI can help deliver better content to their teams.

“I’ve always believed that great learning happens when you combine the right content with smart data insights,” said Dearborn. “Go1 is solving real problems for L&D professionals, and I’m excited to help them reach even more organizations that want to invest in their people’s growth.”

The appointment reinforces Go1’s commitment to understanding what L&D leaders need and building solutions that make their jobs easier and more impactful.

About Jenny Dearborn

Jenny has been a Chief Learning Officer, Chief Talent Officer, and Chief People Officer and global tech firms like Sun Microsystems, HP Enterprise, SAP, SuccessFactors, Klayvio, and BTS. She’s written 3 best-selling books about data analytics and workforce performance. Currently, Jenny is Chief People Strategy Officer at BTS. She’s also an independent film producer, beekeeper, painter, and proudly neuro-diverse.

About Go1

Go1 frees L&D leaders from endless content searching so they can focus on what matters most: developing people. By consolidating essential skill development and compliance training into a single aggregated platform, Go1 has helped 10,000+ organizations reduce L&D content costs while improving the learner experience. The company has raised over $400 million in funding from investors AirTree Ventures, Blue Cloud Ventures, Five Sigma, Insight Partners, Madrona, Salesforce Ventures, SEEK Investments, SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Y Combinator. Go1 is a Y Combinator 2023 Top Company and an SAP Partner. To learn more, visit Go1.com.

Media Contact

PANBlast for Go1

Ryan Hecker

Go1@panblastpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/go1-welcomes-learning-leader-jenny-dearborn-to-board-of-directors-302495873.html

SOURCE Go1