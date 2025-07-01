Edifier Launches MR5 Studio Monitor with Tri-Amped Crossover

Experience studio-grade clarity, featuring patented acoustic design and tri-amped crossover for rich, balanced, sound that captures every detail from deep lows to crisp highs.

RICHMOND, BC, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Edifier, a leading innovator in premium audio solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the MR5. Featuring patented acoustic architecture and a sophisticated tri-amped active crossover, the EDIFIER MR5 delivers rich, natural sound with seamless transitions across lows, mids and highs. Engineered for precision, the new Edifier MR5 captures every detail—ideal for music production, video editing, and everyday listening.

Flat Frequency Response

The EDIFIER MR5 is engineered for accuracy, offering a wide and flat frequency response from 46Hz to 40kHz. This neutral and transparent sound profile ensures that every nuance is faithfully reproduced, allowing you to hear exactly what was recorded—making it an excellent choice for critical listening, mixing, and mastering.

Wide Sweet Spot

The EDIFIER MR5 features a specially designed dimpled tweeter waveguide that enhances high-frequency extension and clarity while significantly broadening the listening area. This innovative design creates a wide sweet spot, delivering consistent and accurate sound no matter where you are in the room—perfect for collaborative workspaces or dynamic studio environments.

Room-Filling Power

With a total output of 110W RMS and a peak SPL of 101dB (@1 meter), the EDIFIER MR5 delivers impressive volume and clarity. Whether in a near-field or mid-field setup, it provides ample power to fill medium-sized rooms effortlessly, making it a versatile choice for studios, editing suites and high-fidelity home listening.

Hi-Res Audio Certified – Wired and Wireless

The EDIFIER MR5 is built for audiophile-grade performance, featuring a premium analog front end and Class-D amplifiers that support 24-bit/96kHz resolution for precise signal conversion and accurate amplification. It is also Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified, enabling high-resolution wireless streaming via LDAC codec at up to 990kbps and 24-bit/96kHz. With Bluetooth 6.0 compatibility for Android 8.0 and above, you get the freedom of wireless listening without compromising on sound quality.

Versatile Connectivity Options

The EDIFIER MR5 offers professional-grade balanced XLR and TRS inputs for low-noise connections with audio interfaces and mixers, along with RCA and AUX inputs for easy multi-device connectivity. A dedicated headphone output adds convenience for private listening.

Bluetooth Multipoint Connectivity

The EDIFIER MR5 supports Bluetooth® 6.0 with multipoint technology, allowing you to connect two devices simultaneously. This ensures a stable wireless connection and effortless switching between sources for seamless streaming.

Easy Control with EDIFIER ConneX App

Download the EDIFIER ConneX app to access playback controls, customize sound effects, adjust room compensation settings and explore the user manual—putting full control of your MR5 speakers right at your fingertips.

Price & Availability:

Currently, the MR5 is available for $349.99 on Amazon.com.

About Edifier:

Edifier specializes in the design and manufacture of premium audio solutions that showcase technological innovation and design excellence. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Edifier delivers outstanding sound experience through a wide range of audio systems for personal entertainment and professional use. Renowned for its award-winning design philosophy, expertise and innovation in acoustic technology, and superior manufacturing standards, Edifier is one of today’s leading innovators of audio electronics.

More information about Edifier is available online at www.edifier.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edifier-launches-mr5-studio-monitor-with-tri-amped-crossover-302495546.html

SOURCE Edifier