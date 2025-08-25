Global Times: Road reflects warmth of people’s livelihoods, breadth of openness

BEIJING, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In Guangyuan, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, when people ascend the Mingyue Gorge, the “Shudao”, an ancient road system, unfolds before their eyes. At their feet, the pre-Qin Dynasty plank road and the Jinniu Road wind and twist; in the distance, the Jialing River waterway and the boatmen’s path run side by side; on both sides, the Xi’an-Chengdu High-Speed Railway and the Beijing-Kunming Expressway pierce through the mountains.

Stretching three thousand miles, spanning three thousand years, this place connects past and present. The deep ruts etched into the earth reflect the courage of generations of road builders.

In the Qin and Han dynasties, “tens of thousands were sent to construct the Baoxie Road, spanning over five hundred miles.” During the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, the ancient Jinniu Road gave rise to the Sichuan–Shaanxi highway, serving as a lifeline for local people to fight against Japan and transport supplies. After the founding of the People’s Republic of China, hundreds of thousands of builders achieved 13 “world railway records,” constructing the Chengdu-Kunming Railway in a “forbidden zone for road building.”

Since the new era, with land and sea transport interconnected and air transport forming a network, the journey along the “Shudao” extends in all directions.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Sichuan’s comprehensive transportation infrastructure has seen an investment of 3.5 trillion yuan, with expressway mileage exceeding 10,000 kilometers.

Connecting northward to the Silk Road Economic Belt and southward to the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, the China–Europe freight train (Chengdu, Chongqing) has operated over 36,000 trips. Sichuan boasts 18 airports, ranking third nationwide, with air corridors reaching globally.

The Yangtze River Economic Belt surges with vitality, and the “twin cities” of Chengdu and Chongqing continuously grow, accelerating the formation of a new pattern for the development of western China in the new era. The new “Shudao” also serves as a “trailblazer” in advancing the construction of a unified national market.

The “Shudao” was once difficult, but is now accessible and smooth. It reflects the warmth of people’s livelihoods, the breadth of openness, the depth of collaboration, and the richness of cultural heritage.

Ode to road building

What’s new about the “Shudao” in the new era? It lies in the new development philosophy creatively proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping: innovation, coordination, green development, openness, and sharing.

Building the Chengdu-Lanzhou Railway (Chengdu to Huangshengguan section) is a tough challenge. “The bridge’s pile foundations pass through an ancient dammed lake, where the silt is loose and soft, over 100 meters thick,” said Xiao Xialin, chief dispatcher of the Chengdu-Dazhou-Wanzhou High-Speed Railway Company.

Faced with difficulties, 17 research teams were formed, and through technological innovation, they achieved a record-breaking pile length of 141.7 meters.

A path spanning thousands of miles is also a green road.

The Chengdu-Lanzhou Railway was initially designed to run from Chengdu through Jiuzhaigou directly to Lanzhou. However, the section from Huangshengguan to Hadapu passed through eight ecologically sensitive areas, including giant panda habitats, potentially harming the environment. After repeated evaluations and reviews, the section was ultimately canceled.

Deep in the Daliang Mountains, Atulie’er Village “hangs” on a cliff, approximately 800 meters above the ground. The Yi people living in the village relied on vine ladders for travel. Today, the “Cliff Village” has replaced vine ladders with steel ones, and residents were relocated to the foot of the mountain, developing mountain tourism.

People are both the agents and the purpose of development. Every “Shudao” leading to distant places carries the people’s aspirations for a better life.

Ode to connectivity

In October 2021, China issued an outline of the development plan for the Chengdu–Chongqing economic circle, exploring moderate separation of economic zones from administrative regions to promote regional integration.

“Previously, due to the truck passage permit system in Chongqing’s central urban area, Sichuan-licensed trucks had to either enter the city at night, take long detours, or rent Chongqing-licensed vehicles,” said Li Jia, deputy secretary of the Party Working Committee of the Sichuan-Chongqing Gaozhu New Area. “A company executive calculated that this added 300,000 yuan in costs annually.”

Through coordinated efforts by the finance, taxation, and development reform departments of both regions, 79 differences in tax and fee collection were ultimately standardized, said Zhu Jingling, who was then director of the New Area’s Finance and Taxation Center. In 2021, the Gaozhu New Area Tax and Fee Collection Service Center issued its first tax receipt.

The economic output of the Chengdu–Chongqing economic circle grew from 6.3 trillion yuan in 2019 to 8.7 trillion yuan in 2024. The Chengdu–Chongqing advanced manufacturing cluster for electronic information has gathered over 2,000 enterprises above designated scale, becoming China’s first cross-provincial national-level advanced manufacturing cluster, with output accounting for one-seventh of the national total.

Looking at west-to-east power transmission, ultra-high-voltage ±800 kV DC projects like Baihetan-Zhejiang and Xiangjiaba-Shanghai routes have operated smoothly. In addition, Sichuan and Chongqing have jointly built a national natural gas production base with a capacity of hundreds of billions of cubic meters, injecting robust momentum into national energy security and green transformation.

“The western region plays a crucial role in the overall picture of national reform, development, and stability,” President Xi said.

Ode to opening-up

Traveling through Qingbaijiang district in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China’s Sichuan Province and stopping at the Chengdu International Railway Port, one sees on a massive digital screen multiple “Shudao” extending to the distance – westward to Europe, northward to Mongolia and Russia, eastward toward Japan and South Korea, and southward embracing the ASEAN. Leveraging the China-Europe Railway Express, Sichuan is actively building a strategic high ground for westward opening-up and forging a new base for global competitiveness.

Traversing Sichuan and Chongqing, the story of imported durians and Airbus offers unique insights.

This year, thanks to the China-Laos Railway Express, cold-chain trains now deliver Thai durians to Chengdu in as little as 72 hours, cutting costs by 50 percent and reducing spoilage to near zero, said Wang Hao, general manager of Sichuan Langhao Import and Export Group Co.

Airbus and Chengdu’s Shuangliu district had already forged a groundbreaking partnership – a joint venture establishing Airbus’s first aircraft lifecycle services project outside Europe.

“A one-in-a-hundred choice!” remarked Li Weiran, deputy director of the Management Committee of Chengdu Shuangliu Aviation Economic Zone. In 2019, over 100 Chinese cities vied for Airbus’s project. After three years of negotiations, Chengdu prevailed.

“Chengdu doesn’t offer the lowest taxes or special favors,” said Brian Agnew, general manager of Airbus Lifecycle Services Centre. “What attracted us was the city-partner philosophy and actionable ecosystem.”

Spanning 600,000 square meters, with Phase I investment worth 6 billion yuan, the Airbus project achieved construction-to-completion in just 14 months – a feat that left Agnew impressed. “Such efficiency is rare in my career.”

In March 2024, Airbus completed its first aircraft dismantling project in Chengdu, achieving a 91 percent material recycle rate – far exceeding the global average of around 60 percent. The province now hosts over 5,600 foreign-invested enterprises like Airbus, including over 280 Fortune Global 500 companies.

Between 2013 and 2024, Sichuan’s imports and exports with countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative surged from 153.53 billion yuan to 461.68 billion yuan.

Ode to civilization

The “Shudao” is not merely a route – it is a continuum of civilizational heritage. Carrying forward historical depth while embracing contemporary spirit, it composes a new chapter in civilization’s evolving narrative.

Spanning millennia yet ever-renewed, the “Shudao” transcends mere transportation routes – it embodies the enduring spirit of Chinese civilization through its continuity, innovation, unity, inclusiveness, and peaceful nature. Generations plant trees, and everyone cares for them. The civilizational roots of “harmony between humanity and nature” and “following nature’s way” run deep and endure.

In July 2023, President Xi visited Cuiyun Corridor in Guangyuan, Sichuan Province, where he urged local officials to preserve these ancient trees and pass on China’s fine traditional culture.

Ancient trees and paths coexist in harmony, while natural landscapes blend with cultural heritage. Chinese modernization infuses Chinese civilization with modern vitality, while Chinese civilization provides profound depth to China’s modernization journey.

This year, the “Sichuan-born” animated film Ne Zha 2 claimed fifth place in global box office history, rewriting China’s cinematic legacy.

“The Nezha IP endures millennia because of the indomitable spirit at its core,” said director Yang Yu, also known as Jiaozi. By fusing traditional culture with contemporary ethos, societal consensus, and personal narratives, half the battle for creative success is won, Yang said.

The other half lies in reimagining Eastern aesthetics for modern audiences. After five-year effort with over 1,900 special effects shots, the creativity confidence emerges from Tianfu Changdao Digital Cultural and Creative Park in Chengdu High-Tech Zone. Half of the companies participating in the creation of Ne Zha 2 converged here – within a “coffee-shop distance” of each other -linking creative design to visual effects through collaborative synergy.

Chinese modernization represents both a grand narrative and a vibrant story written by regions across the country.

We must uphold cultural confidence, embrace opening-up and inclusivity, and uphold fundamental principles and break new ground. Standing at a pivotal historical juncture, we should deepen and boost the “Second Integration” – the Communist Party of China concept of integrating the basic tenets of Marxism with fine traditional Chinese culture – to infuse the ancient “Shudao” with contemporary vitality.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-times–road-reflects-warmth-of-peoples-livelihoods-breadth-of-openness-302537817.html

SOURCE Global Times