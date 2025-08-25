Breville launches next generation Oracle® espresso machine, the Oracle Dual Boiler

Introducing the most powerful Oracle yet, combining dual boiler precision with effortless touchscreen automation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Breville, the global leader in award-winning coffee innovation, will launch the Oracle Dual Boiler, the latest evolution in its premium espresso machine range on August 25th. Designed to deliver ultimate automation and unparalleled performance, this machine caters to coffee enthusiasts who seek the perfect balance between convenience and control. Offering the ability to switch between auto and manual modes, users can enjoy either a fully automated workflow or hands-on espresso crafting.

Building on over a decade of Oracle innovation, the Oracle Dual Boiler is designed to bring professional-quality coffee to the home barista, no matter the experience or skill level. Thanks to the machine’s dual auto and manual modes, users can craft exceptional coffee effortlessly.

In auto mode, coffee preparation is simplified into three easy steps – grind, brew, and milk – ensuring a consistent and high-quality result. For those who prefer hands-on control, swiping up activates manual mode, unlocking greater customization of pre-infusion, blooming, brewing, and milk texturing. This intuitive flexibility ensures that every household member can craft café-quality coffee to suit their taste.

Featuring a stunning 5.7-inch high-definition touchscreen, Breville’s largest to date, the Oracle Dual Boiler offers an immersive and intuitive experience, with vibrant animations and enhanced barista guidance for real-time feedback. Designed to evolve with its users, the Oracle Dual Boiler is Breville’s most connected espresso machine yet, featuring Wi-Fi® capabilities for seamless software updates and future feature enhancements. Through the new Breville+ coffee app, users can remotely power on and reheat the machine, ensuring it’s ready to brew whenever you are.

The Oracle Dual Boiler offers 15 preset beverages – the largest number of recipes in a Breville coffee machine to date – including espresso, flat white, latte, cappuccino, piccolo, and mocha. It brings a wide variety of café-style drinks to the kitchen at the touch of a button. For iced coffee lovers, there are dedicated settings for iced lattes, shakeratos, and even an espresso martini.

Powered by a triple heating system, including a PID-controlled extraction boiler and a dedicated steam boiler, the Oracle Dual Boiler allows users to extract espresso and texture milk simultaneously – a feature found in commercial machines. The heated group head ensures temperature stability, delivering café-quality flavor extraction with every shot.

A first for Breville, the Oracle Dual Boiler features an all-new Auto Dial-In system, where the machine will monitor each extraction and make grind size adjustments automatically, helping improve the next espresso shot. This feature helps solve a common pain point for users – finding the correct grind size – by taking the guesswork out of the process. The Baratza® European precision burrs provide 45 grind settings, ensuring consistency and customization at every stage.

For milk texturing, the advanced Auto MilQ™ steam wand creates silky microfoam with increased steam power and refined alternative milk settings for oat, almond, soy, and dairy – allowing users to craft barista-quality lattes, cappuccinos, and more at the touch of a button.

The Oracle Dual Boiler also features thoughtful touches such as an updated lighting system, a stainless-steel heated cup tray, and a seamless glide wheel for effortless movement. The descaling process has also been streamlined, with motorized valves automating the process for easy maintenance.

Con Psarologos, portfolio general manager – coffee, at Breville says: “Breville revolutionized home espresso with the original Oracle in 2014, and with the launch of the Oracle Dual Boiler, we’re excited to take that next step in espresso innovation. Combining the best elements of our past models with new features, the Oracle Dual Boiler is our most advanced machine yet – offering home baristas the perfect blend of precision, control, and convenience.”

Available in a sleek and modern design, the Oracle Dual Boiler comes in three sophisticated colourways – brushed stainless steel, sea salt, and black truffle, to complement any kitchen aesthetic.

Product Specs of the Oracle Dual Boiler:

Triple Heating System

Quad Core Processor

Auto Puck System

Auto Dial-In System

Auto MilQ Steam Wand

Baratza European Precision Burrs with 45 grind settings

5.7-inch HD Touchscreen

Heated Group Head

Brew Customization

Stainless Steel Heated Cup Tray

Alternative Milk Settings: Soy, Almond & Oat

Wi-Fi Connectivity

Remote Power on setting, via the Breville+ coffee app

Electronic Grind Adjust

Professional 58mm Stainless Steel Portafilter

15 Preset Drinks including Espresso, Flat White, Latte, Cappuccino, Iced Latte, and more

Dedicated Hot Water Spout

Matching Knock Box™ 10

PID Temperature Control

2.3L Water Tank

The Oracle Dual Boiler retails for $2,999.95 and is available through www.breville.com and participating retail partners.

