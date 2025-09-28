Global Resource Powerhouse Arrives: Wondershare Filmora Teams Up with Garfield to Empower Video Creators Worldwide

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Wondershare Filmora, a flagship video editing product of Wondershare Technology, a globally leading creative software company, has announced a global collaboration with the classic IP Garfield, bringing a series of themed creative assets—including stickers, video templates, and special effects—to users worldwide. This collaboration was facilitated by Medialink Group, the master licensee for Garfield Classic in Greater China.

Wondershare Filmora’s mobile version now features related activities, allowing users to create with the classic Garfield character, available not only in its iconic 2D image but also in a newly introduced 3D version. With just one click, creators can now easily add Garfield’s signature charm to their videos, whether for social media, vlogs, or short-form content. Widely used by meme creators, Garfield’s expressive and versatile personality makes content feel more relatable and visible. For content creators, Garfield memes not only boost engagement but also help their stories connect more playfully with viewers.

As Paramount’s flagship classic intellectual property (IP), Garfield currently commands a vast global fanbase, with its official social media accounts amassing over 18 million followers worldwide.

This IP partnership is part of Filmora’s ongoing effort to make video creation easier, more enjoyable, and more culturally relevant. From its recent collaboration with Universal Music for Creators to global creator campaigns that spotlight user talent, Filmora continues to expand its creative ecosystem through innovative features, diverse resources, and iconic partnerships. Whether through intelligent editing features or playful branded content, Filmora empowers anyone to turn their ideas into compelling, shareable videos—quickly, intuitively, and with a touch of fun.

“This collaboration is about more than just visual fun—it’s about giving creators the tools and inspiration to tell better stories with less effort,” said Vic, group brand director of Wondershare Technology. “Garfield is globally loved for his wit and expressiveness, and we’re excited to bring that charm to users worldwide through this seamless creative experience.”

About Wondershare Filmora

Launched in 2015, Wondershare Filmora is designed with its user in mind, featuring smoother performance and an intuitive user interface, and has attracted a cumulative global user base of nearly 300 million across 150+ countries and regions. With advanced features boosting content generation and editing, over 2.3 million creative assets, commercially available music, 3D LUTs, effects, and pre-set templates, Filmora stands out as a leader in video editing software. Consistently introducing innovative tools, it enhances video creation and makes the process more efficient and accessible for all skill levels.

About Wondershare Technology

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company founded in 2003, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by the mission “Creativity Simplified”, Wondershare offers a range of tools, including Filmora, Virbo, and DemoCreator for video editing; PDFelement for document management; EdrawMax, EdrawMind for diagramming; and Pixpic, FaceHub for image recovery and editing. With over 1.5 billion users across 200+ countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software and trendy creative resources, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.

About Garfield

Created by cartoonist Jim Davis, Garfield is the most widely syndicated comic strip in the world. With his signature “cattitude”, Garfield is 100% that cat, and he doesn’t care who knows it. He’s selfish, sarcastic, lazy… and surprisingly endearing. Since its launch in 1978, the famous cat has spawned movies, TV shows, stage shows and merchandise, and has received four Emmy Awards for Outstanding Animated Program. Garfield content appears in 80 countries and has amassed over $3B in lifetime retail sales. In 2019, Paramount Global obtained full ownership of Paws, Inc., the entity holding exclusive rights to the Garfield franchise.

