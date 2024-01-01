ASG Ramps up International Presence with Appointment of Three Key UK Personnel

Advanced Systems Group, LLC (ASG), a technology and services provider for media creatives and content owners, continues to expand its global reach with the appointment of a well-established team in the company’s London office. Three executives from the groundbreaking UK storage and service provider, Root6, have joined ASG UK Ltd: Graham McGuinness, Petra Leibu, and Neal Kemsley.

McGuinness will take the helm as Field CTO; Leibu as Director of Strategic Accounts, UK; and Kemsley as Senior Solutions Architect (Media Production).

“Since opening the London office a little over a year ago, our business has increased exponentially in the UK, particularly with multi-national corporations as well as TV and film,” says Dave Van Hoy, ASG President. “Through their work with Root6 and Avid before that, Graham, Petra, and Neal have garnered great respect in the London postproduction and corporate video industries. They’re the perfect addition to our team as we look to strengthen our service to London’s corporate, film and television community.”

Van Hoy reports that the appointment of McGuinness, Leibu, and Kemsley continues ASG’s practice of hiring industry veterans with a solid history of working together: “This has been a very effective methodology in our staffing practices. We’ve brought in several teams in the past, for our audio, systems integration, storage, and cloud solutions business units. Each of them hit the ground running and were able to seamlessly execute for our clients.” Current ASG UK clients include multi-national media and entertainment and global technology firms.

As one of the founding owners of Root6, McGuinness has considerable expertise in systems design, cloud workflow automation, editing, film and video postproduction, and shared storage. His role at ASG UK is both strategic and technical, bridging products, engineering, and solutions. ASG’s customer-first and innovative reputation were key to his decision to join the company: “It’s a privilege to work with a media-focused company like ASG who built its reputation on a progressive approach to modern media production workflows – serving our clients so that they can deliver remarkable work.

“That is the heart of what we do – ensure our customers’ success,” he continued. “Everything we recommend, implement, and support is geared to that end. We are also deeply passionate about media systems workflow. Details matter. Making sure we really understand them is of the utmost importance when working with clients. We love what we do, and it’s incredibly interesting.” McGuinness can be reached at: gmcguinness@asgllc.com

As Director of Strategic Accounts, Leibu will manage client relationships in the UK and identify new business opportunities within new and existing accounts. She is eager to extend ASG’s global footprint and to continue the client-driven approach she, McGuinness, and Kemsley are known for. “Understanding the customer and their needs has been paramount to our success,” said Leibu. “The customer is the priority. Everything necessary to succeed in building and growing relationships whether they’re new or existing is based on honesty, integrity, and the knowledge of your customer and products – as well as the ability to recommend, sell and support solutions. We’ve known and worked together for so long that we’re aware of our individual strengths and, when blended together, are able to build and maintain relationships at the highest level.” Leibu can be reached at: pleibu@asgllc.com

Kemsley comes to ASG with an extensive background as a pre-sales and customer support engineer. In his role as Systems Architect, Kemsley will consult with ASG and client personnel to identify and plan the best solutions for media production system and workflow challenges. Kemsley points to the diverse experience of the team as the foundation for their success: “We’ve each worked in a variety of media production scenarios both as members of a reseller team, and at Avid as members of a manufacturer team. Graham also brings film and video editing production experience. He and I have complex system troubleshooting and customer support escalation experience. And Petra brings years of successful customer account management experience to the table. That combination means we bring both a deep knowledge of single vendor and multi-vendor solutions to the table in our work. We understand the challenges clients face both in technical and logistical terms, and we work as one team to solve their challenges while bringing innovation and the benefit of our experience to the table.” Kemsley can be reached at: nkemsley@asgllc.com