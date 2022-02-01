Global Pop Sensation Becky G Steps up to the Mic for “Blue Beetle”

The Performer Lends Voice to a Critical Role in the Upcoming DC Super Hero Action Adventure, the First Ever to Feature the Fan-Favorite Jaime Reyes in His Origin Story

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a true voice casting coup, actor and singer Rebbeca Marie Gomez, aka Becky G, is taking on the integral vocal role of Khaji-Da in this summer’s family-first big screen epic “Blue Beetle.” The Warner Bros. Pictures film, which is directed by Ángel Manuel Soto and stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role and as the character’s alter ego, Jaime Reyes, is a first for the DC Super Hero. Becky G revealed her role to fans around the world via her socials today.

In the film, Khaji-Da is a beautiful relic of ancient alien biotechnology. The palm-sized obsidian-like Scarab is one of the most powerful artifacts in the universe, pulsing with iridescent streaks of bluish and purple. Jaime comes across it quite by accident, but once it has chosen him as a host, the Scarab bestows Jaime with a suit that is both organic and technological, and a symbiotic connection transforms the college grad into the almighty Super Hero Blue Beetle.

About “Blue Beetle”

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes the feature film “Blue Beetle,” marking the DC Super Hero’s first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes.

Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.

Starring alongside Maridueña (“Cobra Kai”) are Adriana Barraza (“Rambo: Last Blood,” “Thor”) as Jaime’s grandmother, Nana, Damían Alcázar (“Narcos,” “Narcos: Mexico”) as his father, Raoul Max Trujillo (the “Sicario” films, “Mayans M.C.”) as Carapax, with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon (“Monarch,” “Dead Man Walking”) as Victoria Kord, and George Lopez (the “Rio and “Smurf” franchises) as Jaime’s Uncle Rudy. The film also stars Elpidia Carrillo (“Mayans M.C.,” the “Predator” films) as his mother, Bruna Marquezine (“Maldivas,” “God Save the King”) as Jenny Kord, Belissa Escobedo (“American Horror Stories,” “Hocus Pocus 2”) as Jaime’s sister, Milagro, and Harvey Guillén (“What We Do in the Shadows”) as Dr. Sanchez.

Soto (“Charm City Kings,” “The Farm”) directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (“Miss Bala”), based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers.

The director’s creative team behind the scenes includes director of photography Pawel Pogorzelski (“Midsommar,” “Hereditary”), production designer John Billington (“Bad Boys for Life”), editor Craig Alpert (“Deadpool 2,” “The Lost City”), Oscar-nominated costume designer Mayes C. Rubeo (“Jojo Rabbit,” the “Thor” films), visual effects supervisor Kelvin McIlwain (“The Suicide Squad,” “Aquaman”) and composer Bobby Krlic (“Midsommar,” the “Snowpiercer” series).

A Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation, a Safran Company Production, “Blue Beetle” soars into theaters only internationally beginning August 2023 and in North America August 18, 2023. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

