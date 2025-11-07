Glo Tanning Expands Texas Presence With Burleson Opening

First 100 Members Receive Free Services for November

Glo Tanning is expanding its Texas footprint with a new location opening Nov. 8 at 1561 SW Wilshire Blvd, Burleson, Texas 76028. The opening is part of a broader regional expansion, with an additional location planned for early 2026.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 new members will enjoy free services for the entire month of November.

The Burleson salon brings Glo’s full suite of wellness services to the area: UV and spray tanning, red light therapy, infrared sauna pods, and luxury skincare products and services. Designed with a spa-like atmosphere, the location offers residents a premium self-care destination that goes beyond traditional tanning.

The Burleson location delivers luxury wellness without the luxury price tag. A single Glo membership provides access to up to four services per day across UV tanning, spray tanning, red light therapy, and infrared sauna pods-services that would typically require multiple memberships or costly per-session fees elsewhere.

“Burleson represents another milestone in our Texas growth strategy,” said Onyi Odunukwe, CEO and Founder of Glo Tanning. “We’re seeing strong demand across the state for elevated wellness experiences that combine luxury with accessibility, and we’re excited to serve this vibrant community.”

With 105 locations nationwide and 250 in development, Glo Tanning has established itself as a leader in the luxury wellness space. The brand’s commitment to combining cutting-edge technology with exceptional service has driven rapid expansion across key markets throughout the United States.

About Glo Tanning

Founded in 2010, Glo Tanning has revolutionized the tanning industry by combining luxury, innovation, and accessibility under one roof. With 105 locations open and 250 in development across the United States, the company has become one of the fastest-expanding wellness franchises in the nation. Glo Tanning offers UV and spray tanning, red light therapy, infrared sauna pods, and luxury skincare services and products. The company’s proprietary Perfect Tan in One Day® system delivers beautiful, natural-looking results in a single session. Each Glo location is designed as a welcoming oasis where guests can prioritize self-care in a spa-like environment.

For entrepreneurs, Glo Tanning offers a turnkey franchise opportunity backed by proven systems, comprehensive support, and a leadership team with deep industry expertise. As the company continues its rapid expansion, Glo remains committed to helping people feel confident, radiant, and ready to Glo.

Contact Information

Amara Omoregie

CRO

pr@glotanning.com

SOURCE: Glo Tanning

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire