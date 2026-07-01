Gladstone Commercial Executes 10-Year Lease at Office / R&D Property in New Albany, OH

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) (“Gladstone Commercial”) announced that it has executed a 10-year, 5-month lease with the Ohio Life Sciences Association (“Ohio Life Sciences”) for 34,361 square feet of its 86,301 square foot office / R&D building located in New Albany, Ohio. This brings the building to 100% occupancy.

Ohio Life Sciences is a statewide business association representing the interests of Ohio’s nearly 5,000 life sciences establishments with the mission to grow the life sciences ecosystem. The lease will enable Ohio Life Sciences to deliver on an up-to-$30 million biomanufacturing workforce initiative announced in September 2025. The initiative includes the development of a world-class training center featuring simulated laboratories and clean rooms to provide hands-on skills training.

“We are excited to welcome Ohio Life Sciences and to support its efforts to prepare Ohio’s workforce for careers in pharmaceutical biomanufacturing through the new state-of-the-art Ohio Life Sciences Training Center,” said Judy Carter, Senior Vice President, who leads asset management within the Midwest Region for Gladstone Commercial. “I would also like to thank Weston Devore of CBRE for his efforts in guiding this lease to completion.”

“Adding Ohio Life Sciences brings this office property to 100% occupancy and is another example of our strategic deployment of accretive capital into our portfolio,” added Ryan Carter, Executive Vice President for the Midwest and Western Regions for Gladstone Commercial.

About Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq: GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of March 31, 2026, Gladstone Commercial’s real estate portfolio consisted of 151 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 17.7 million square feet. For additional information, please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

For Broker Submittals: For Asset Management Matters:

Ryan Carter Judy Carter Executive Vice President Senior Vice President (571) 451-0019 (703) 462-1024 Ryan.Carter@gladstone.com Judy.Carter@gladstone.com

Investor or Media Inquiries:

Buzz Cooper Catherine Gerkis CEO & President Director of Investor Relations/ESG (703) 287-5815 (703) 287-5846 Buzz.Cooper@gladstone.com Catherine.Gerkis@gladstone.com

All statements contained in this press release, other than historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties as they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events, or trends concerning matters that are not historical facts and may ultimately prove to be incorrect or false. Forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future events, including, without limitation, those relating to the discussion and analysis of Gladstone Commercial’s business, financial condition, results of operations, and our strategic plans and objectives. Words such as “may,” “might,” “believe,” “will,” “anticipate,” “future,” “could,” “growth,” “plan,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “if,” “seek,” “possible,” “potential,” “likely” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or contemplated by such statements, including, but not limited to, the description of risks and uncertainties in “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 18, 2026, and certain other filings we make with the SEC. Gladstone Commercial cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: Gladstone Commercial Corporation, (703) 287-5893

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com.

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation

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