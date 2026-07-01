American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) Announces Executive Appointment of Hermann Castro as Senior Vice President, Marketing and Business Development at AMVAC

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) today announced that Hermann Castro has joined its executive team as Senior Vice President, Marketing and Business Development.

Mr. Castro brings more than 25 years of global leadership experience across the agricultural value chain, including crop protection, seed and traits, production agriculture, and fresh produce systems. He has a proven track record of driving portfolio growth, aligning innovation with evolving market needs, and delivering sustainable commercial performance across diverse geographies.

Throughout his career, Mr. Castro has led product portfolio strategy, lifecycle management, and commercialization initiatives at both multinational agricultural companies and growth-stage technology organizations. His expertise includes strategic marketing, disciplined portfolio optimization, and the successful launch and scaling of innovative solutions that generate long-term value for customers and stakeholders.

Mr. Castro recently was a V.P. of Marketing & Development at Plasma Waters Solutions, a Regional Marketing Lead at Enza Zaden, and a Global Marketing Manager at BASF, where he has led cross-functional teams integrating commercial, R&D, technical, regulatory, and supply chain capabilities. His collaborative leadership style and ability to translate market insights into actionable strategies have consistently resulted in enhanced portfolio performance and strengthened competitive positioning.

“Hermann’s deep expertise across the agricultural value chain and his proven ability to align innovation with market needs make him an outstanding addition to the AMVAC leadership team,” said Day Kaye, Chief Executive Officer of American Vanguard Corporation. “As we continue to focus on strengthening our portfolio, accelerating innovation, and delivering disciplined growth, Hermann’s leadership in marketing and business development will be instrumental in advancing our strategic priorities and creating long-term value for our customers and shareholders.”

Mr. Castro graduated from Louisiana State University with a Masters in Agribusiness and is fluent in English, Spanish, with working proficiency in Portuguese, Mr. Castro brings a global perspective and deep industry insight that will support AMVAC’s continued focus on innovation, customer-centric solutions, and profitable growth.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agriculture products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public health. Over the past 20 years, through product and business acquisitions, the Company has significantly expanded its operations and now has more than 1,000 product registrations worldwide. To learn more about the Company, please reference www.american-vanguard.com.

The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release the matters set forth in this press release may include forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward looking statements often use words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “target,” “trend,” “plan,” “goal,” or other words of comparable meaning or future-tense or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” or “could.” These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and estimates by the Company’s management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management’s current expectations. Such factors include risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Robert Winters

Alpha IR Group

AVD@alpha-ir.com

(312) 445-2870

SOURCE: American Vanguard Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire