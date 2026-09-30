GINSMS Announces Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

GINSMS Inc. (TSXV:GOK) (“GINSMS” or the “Corporation”) has announced its financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 – 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the “Quarterly Reporting Exemption”). GINSMS does not intend to file an interim financial report and related MD&A in reliance on the Quarterly Reporting Exemption for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

The financial information for the nine-month contained in this press release is disclosed to allow GINSMS’ ultimate holding company, Beat Holdings Limited (“BHL”), a public company in Japan, to use certain of GINSMS’ financial information in the preparation of BHL’s financial statements and announcements.

The Corporation’s financial information for the nine-month ended September 30, 2026, is prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. All amounts are expressed in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Highlights include:

Revenue of $817,005 from continuing operations for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, as compared of $866,608 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025.

Gross profit of $397,773 from continuing operations for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, as compared to gross profit of $327,278 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025.

Operating expenses and finance costs of $723,743 from continuing operations for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, decreased from $774,430 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025.

Net loss of $325,970 from continuing operations for nine-month period ended September 30, 2026 as compared to a net loss of $447,337 for nine-month period ended September 30, 2025.

Selected Profit and Loss Information

Financial Highlights Nine-month period ended September 30,

2026

(Unaudited)

$ Nine-month period ended September 30,

2025

(Unaudited)

$ Revenues $ A2P Messaging Service (discontinued operations) 137,091 192,469 Software Products & Services (continuing operations) 817,005 866,608 954,096 1,059,077 Cost of sales $ A2P Messaging Service (discontinued operations) 89,922 149,627 Software Products & Services (continuing operations) 419,232 539,330 509,154 688,957 Gross profit $ A2P Messaging Service (discontinued operations) 47,169 42,842 Software Products & Services (continuing operations) 397,773 327,278 444,942 370,120 Gross margin % A2P Messaging Service (discontinued operations) 34.4 % 22.3 % Software Products & Services (continuing operations) 48.7 % 37.8 % 46.6 % 34.9 % From continuing and discontinued operations Adjusted EBITDA(1) (419,073 ) (451,290 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin (43.9 )% (42.6 )% Net loss $ (457,960 ) (516,148 ) Net loss margin (48.0 )% (48.7 )% From continuing operations Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (289,198 ) (386,636 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin (35.4 )% (44.6 )% Net loss $ Net loss margin (325,970 ) (447,337 ) (39.9 )% (51.6 )% From continuing and discontinued operations Net loss per share $ Basic and Diluted (in Canadian cents) (0.245 ) (0.275 ) From continuing operations Net loss per share $ Basic and Diluted (in Canadian cents) (0.174 ) (0.239 )

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure which does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards. Adjusted EBITDA is related to cash earnings and is defined for these purposes as earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortization (in both cost of sales and general and administration expenses), interest expenses, and also excludes certain non-recurring or non-cash expenditure and income. This non-IFRS measure is not recognized under IFRS Accounting Standards and accordingly, shareholders are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. The non-IFRS measure presented is unlikely to be comparable to similar measure presented by other issuers. The Corporation believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Corporation can use to fund working capital requirements, service interest and principal debt repayment and fund future growth initiatives.

Cost of Sales

Nine-month period ended September 30, 2026 (Unaudited) $ Nine-month period ended September 30, 2025 (Unaudited) $ Continuing operations Depreciation – Property, plant and equipment 3,686 24,403 Salaries and wages 400,788 491,390 Hardware 945 – Others 13,813 23,537 419,232 539,330

Operating Expenses and Finance Costs

Nine-month period ended September 30, 2026 (Unaudited) $ Nine-month period ended September 30, 2025 (Unaudited) $ Continuing operations Salaries and wages 98,835 115,175 Directors’ fees 30,000 30,000 Professional fees 220,273 210,565 Foreign currency exchange loss 178,981 129,103 Other general & administrative expenses 141,186 153,198 Reversal of allowance for doubtful debts (9,209 ) – Research & development costs 30,591 100,276 Depreciation – Property, plant and equipment 449 975 – Right-of-use assets 31,409 32,078 Interest expenses on lease liabilities 1,228 3,060 723,743 774,430

Selected Balance Sheet Information

The figures reported below are based on the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

September 30 2026 (Unaudited) $ December 31, 2025 (Audited) $ Current Assets Accounts receivable 353,882 578,804 Deposits and prepayments 38,949 39,875 Advance to a related party 861 – Bank and cash balances 70,915 156,385 464,607 775,064 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 3,352 8,481 Right-of-use assets 83,597 31,355 TOTAL ASSETS 551,556 814,900 Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 577,235 815,278 Advances from related parties 1,289,762 1,091,163 Loans from related parties 1,484,572 1,458,077 Promissory note payable 580,000 580,000 Lease liabilities 42,892 24,761 3,974,461 3,969,279 Non-current Liabilities Lease liabilities 34,044 – TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,008,505 3,969,279 Equity Share capital 15,148,160 15,148,160 Deficit (18,942,850 ) (18,484,945 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 355,505 200,274 Total deficiency attributable to equity shareholders of the Corporation (3,439,185 ) (3,136,511 ) Non-controlling interests (17,764 ) (17,868 ) TOTAL DEFICIENCY (3,456,949 ) (3,154,379 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY 551,556 814,900

Total assets of GINSMS including bank and cash balances, accounts receivable, deposits and prepayments, advance to a related party, property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets as at September 30, 2026 amounted to $551,556 compared to $814,900 as at December 31, 2025. Bank and cash balances amounted to $70,915 as at September 30, 2026, a decrease of 54.7% compared to $156,385 as at December 31, 2025. The decrease was mainly due to more net cash outflow from operating activities, and less net cash inflow from financing activities during the period.

About GINSMS

GINSMS is a mobile technology and services company with a diversified focus on Application-to-Person (A2P) Messaging Services and Software Products and Services.

• Software Products and Services Expansion

GINSMS designs, develops, and distributes innovative software solutions for mobile operators and enterprises. With more than 100 successful deployments worldwide, the company has established a proven track record in delivering scalable and reliable technologies. Management believes that the Corporation’s software products and services will adopt a different strategic focus through an outsourcing model, leveraging the lower cost base in Indonesia and Malaysia. As a result, revenue from the software segment in these markets is expected to continue to increase.

• A2P Messaging Service Discontinued

Through its cloud-based platform, GINSMS enables the delivery of SMS messages to mobile subscribers across more than 200 mobile operators worldwide. While this business has provided global connectivity, GINSMS faces sustained competitive pressures and uncertain profitability.

On June 30, 2026 the Corporation terminated its Messaging Service business in line with the change in strategic direction that the Corporation announced on June 17, 2026. Management has made the difficult decision to exit the Messaging Service business to improve the Corporation’s profitability. This decision reflects the Corporation’s commitment to its ongoing portfolio transformation and the resulting alignment of its business to more profitable growth vectors in its Software and Product Service business. By concentrating on the Software Products and Services business segment, the Corporation aims to improve long-term business performance and create value for its shareholders.

• Global

Headquartered in Asia, GINSMS maintains offices in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Indonesia, providing regional expertise and supporting cross-border technology deployments.

For further information, please contact:

GINSMS Inc.

Joel Chin, CEO

Tel: +65-6441-1029

Email: investor.relations@ginsms.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

SOURCE: GINSMS, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire