Caldwell Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2026 Results; Increases Quarterly Dividend and Declares a Special Dividend

Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today issued its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, ended August 31, 2026. The firm also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share (2.0 cents per common share), up from $0.015 per share (1.5 cents per common share) in the prior quarter as well as a one-time special dividend of $0.116 per share (11.6 cents per common share) representing an amount equal to the cash proceeds recently received from the sale of its IQTalent business. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 08.31.26 08.31.25 08.31.26 08.31.25 Professional fees – Caldwell 23,246 27,662 100,285 91,251 Professional fees – IQTalent1 2,235 3,714 9,927 12,004 Consolidated professional fees 25,481 31,376 110,212 103,255 Direct expense reimbursements 306 232 974 802 Revenues 25,787 31,608 111,186 104,057 Cost of sales 21,670 24,512 87,567 81,044 Reimbursed direct expenses 306 232 974 802 Gross profit 3,811 6,864 22,645 22,211 Selling, general and administrative expenses2 3,717 4,347 18,448 18,364 Goodwill impairment and other expense (income)3 4 3,981 – 3,981 112 Operating profit (loss) (3,887 ) 2,517 216 3,735 Finance expenses (income) (34 ) 118 91 3 Earnings (loss) before tax (3,853 ) 2,399 125 3,732 Income tax expense 662 932 2,456 1,170 Net earnings (loss) after tax (4,515 ) 1,467 (2,331 ) 2,562 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.153 ) $ 0.050 $ (0.079 ) $ 0.087 Adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share4 $ (0.018 ) $ 0.050 $ 0.056 $ 0.089

Professional fees of IQTalent are presented net of elimination of intercompany revenue. Selling, general and administrative expenses include an expense of $233 related to share-based compensation as a result of share price increase in the current quarter, compared to a benefit of $121 in the same quarter last year. For the twelve months ended August 31, 2026, selling, general and administrative expenses include an expense of $558 related to share-based compensation as a result of share price increase, compared to a benefit of $405 in the same period last year. We recognized a goodwill impairment of $3,981 related to IQTalent in the current quarter. In the prior year, other expense of $112 primarily comprises $275 in IQTalent management separation costs and a $324 loss on Caldwell’s Toronto office sublease, partly offset by a $487 benefit from the U.S. Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) under the CARES Act. Non-GAAP measure calculated by excluding tax-adjusted goodwill impairment and other income from net earnings after tax and dividing by the number of shares outstanding at the end of the period. This measure allows for enhanced comparability of the current quarter results compared to the same quarter last year. See the following page for the reconciliation to reported amounts.

“Fiscal 2026 was a strong year for Caldwell, with annual revenue exceeding $100 million despite an increasingly challenging market environment that developed late in the fiscal year,” said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. “Our performance reflects the strength of our client relationships, the expertise of our partners and the resilience of our business. Throughout the year, we continued to invest in exceptional talent, strengthen our leadership team and build the capabilities that will support our long-term growth.”

“While we are pleased with our full-year revenue performance, the fourth quarter presented a more challenging operating environment as client hiring demand pulled back significantly,” Beck continued. “Lower search volumes, combined with the near-term costs associated with new partner hires and investments in our search capabilities, placed pressure on profitability. Demand suppression continued into September, but October saw a strong increase in new assignments. We remain focused on managing our business with discipline while continuing to invest in the people and capabilities that differentiate Caldwell. These investments take time to translate into revenue and profit contribution but are essential to our long-term success.”

“The recently completed sale of IQTalent brings additional focus and resources to execute our strategy. With a talented and growing team of partners and an expanding suite of leadership advisory capabilities, we are well-positioned to build on our strengths in executive search and leadership intelligence. As we enter fiscal 2027, our priorities are to deepen client relationships, support partner productivity and continue advancing the technology and advisory capabilities that will drive sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.”

The Board of Directors continues to believe the payment of dividends is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. In determining quarterly dividend payments, special dividends and share buybacks, the Board of Directors considers many factors including current results, future projections, cash needs for operational growth and Unencumbered Cash (as defined in Non‐GAAP Financial Measures and in its MD&A). Accordingly, the Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per Common Share (2.0 cents per common share) and a special dividend of $3.2 million was also announced, equal to $0.116 per share (11.6 cents per common share), representing a distribution of the cash proceeds received from the sale of its IQTalent business. The dividends will be payable to holders of Common Shares of record on November 23, 2026, and to be paid on December 15, 2026.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

The table below reconciles adjusted EPS, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to our reported net earnings after tax. Other (income)/ expense was $nil for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. As a result, adjusted EPS was the same as reported EPS for the period.

Calculated by applying Consolidated Caldwell’s effective tax rate. Goodwill impairment is not deductible for tax purposes and therefore has an effective tax rate of nil.

Twelve months ended 08.31.25 Other expense (income) 112 Adjustment: After tax other expense 35 After tax other expense(income) 77 Tax rate 31.3 %

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell is an elite executive search firm trusted by established and growth-focused companies alike. For more than 50 years we have partnered with clients to design and build extraordinary teams. Our partners don’t just place leaders-they challenge assumptions, enable strategy, and prioritize long-term fit. Built through repeat clients and referrals, Caldwell delivers clarity and results without arrogance or shortcuts. For clients seeking substance over scale, we’re the confident voice that listens-and leads. At Caldwell, our purpose is your mission.

Caldwell Partners’ common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “foresee,” “may,” “will,” “likely,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements.

We are subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to departing partners taking their client relationships to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies; technological advances that may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in talent acquisition; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; reliance on software that we license from third parties; reliance on third-party contractors for talent acquisition support; the classification of third-party labour as contractors versus employee relationships; our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses; volatility of the market price and trading volume of our common shares, including its impact on our compensation plans; affiliation agreements that may fail to renew or affiliates that may be acquired; the impact on profitability from marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; our limited ability to access credit; risks related to deposit-taking institutions; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Management’s assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Shreya Lathia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

slathia@caldwell.com

+1 (416) 934-2241

Media:

Caroline Lomot, Vice President, Marketing & Communications

clomot@caldwell.com

+1 (516) 830-3535

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(audited – in $000s Canadian)

As at August 31, As at August 31, 2026 2025 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 23,543 16,436 Term deposits – 4,123 Accounts receivable 15,520 18,637 Income taxes receivable – 159 Unbilled revenue 9,964 9,248 Finance lease receivable 440 323 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,696 3,568 53,163 52,494 Non-current assets Prepaid expenses and other assets 362 312 Investments 1,510 1,601 Advances 1,421 1,028 Deferred income taxes 5,689 6,624 Property and equipment, net 1,574 1,131 Right-of-use assets, net 3,560 4,623 Finance lease receivable 1,152 1,562 Intangible assets, net – 34 Goodwill 7,470 11,357 Total assets 75,901 80,766 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,869 3,263 Dividend payable 441 74 Deferred revenue 1,357 3,846 Income taxes payable 183 – Compensation payable 31,683 30,771 Lease liability 1,867 1,731 39,400 39,685 Non-current liabilities Compensation payable 1,183 671 Lease liability 4,010 5,438 44,593 45,794 Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital 15,347 15,346 Contributed surplus 15,598 15,770 Treasury shares (20 ) (2 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,382 2,201 Retained (deficit) earnings (1,999 ) 1,657 Total equity 31,308 34,972 Total liabilities and equity 75,901 80,766

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) EARNINGS

(audited – in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts)

Twelve months ended Twelve months ended 31-Aug-26 31-Aug-25 Revenues Professional fees 110,212 103,255 Direct expense reimbursements 974 802 111,186 104,057 Cost of sales expenses Cost of sales 87,567 81,044 Reimbursed direct expenses 974 802 88,541 81,846 Gross profit 22,645 22,211 Selling, general and administrative expenses 18,448 18,364 Goodwill impairment and other expense 3,981 112 22,429 18,476 Operating profit 216 3,735 Finance expense (income) Interest expense on lease liability 414 388 Investment and other income (380 ) (396 ) Foreign exchange loss 57 11 Earnings before income tax 125 3,732 Income tax expense 2,456 1,170 Net (loss) earnings for the period attributable to owners of the Company (2,331 ) 2,562 (Loss) earnings per share Basic $ (0.079 ) $ 0.087 Diluted $ (0.079 ) $ 0.086

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) EARNINGS

(audited – in $000s Canadian)

Twelve months ended 31-Aug-26 31-Aug-25 Net (loss) earnings for the period (2,331 ) 2,562 Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net (loss) earnings Unrealized loss on marketable securities – (1 ) Cumulative translation adjustment 181 400 Comprehensive (loss) earnings for the period attributable to owners of the Company (2,150 ) 2,961

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(audited – in $000s Canadian)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Retained earnings (deficit) Share capital Contributed surplus Treasury shares Cumulative translation adjustment Loss marketable securities Total equity Balance – August 31, 2024 (609 ) 15,392 15,541 – 1,806 (4 ) 32,126 Net earnings for the year ended August 31, 2025 2,562 – – – – – 2,562 Share-based payment expense – – 259 – – – 259 Dividend payments declared (296 ) – – – – – (296 ) Loss on marketable securities available for sale – – – – – (1 ) (1 ) Shares cancelled – (46 ) (30 ) – – – (76 ) Treasury shares – – – (2 ) – – (2 ) Change in cumulative translation adjustment – – – – 400 – 400 Balance – August 31, 2025 1,657 15,346 15,770 (2 ) 2,206 (5 ) 34,972 Net loss for the year ended August 31, 2026 (2,331 ) – – – – – (2,331 ) Share-based payment expense – – 43 – – – 43 Dividend payments declared (1,325 ) – – – – – (1,325 ) Shares issued and (cancelled) – 1 (215 ) 2 – – (212 ) Treasury shares – – – (20 ) – – (20 ) Change in cumulative translation adjustment – – – – 181 – 181 Balance – August 31, 2026 (1,999 ) 15,347 15,598 (20 ) 2,387 (5 ) 31,308

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(audited – in $000s Canadian)

Twelve months ended 31-Aug-26 31-Aug-25 Cash flow provided by (used in) Operating activities Net (loss) earnings for the period (2,331 ) 2,562 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Impairment of goodwill 3,981 – Impairment of fixed assets – 560 Depreciation of property and equipment 465 414 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 1,091 1,316 Amortization of intangible assets 34 56 Amortization of advances 1,245 800 Interest expense on lease liabilities 414 388 Interest income related to finance lease receivable (30 ) – Share-based payment expense 43 259 Gain on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans (42 ) (44 ) Losses related to equity-accounted associate 106 113 Net gain on recognition of finance lease receivable – (381 ) Changes in working capital 3,659 (2,414 ) Net cash generated from operating activities 8,635 3,629 Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (899 ) (391 ) Sublease payments received 323 – Payment of advances (2,091 ) (1,386 ) Repayment of advances – 1,068 Maturity (purchase) of term deposits 4,123 (4,123 ) Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities 1,456 (4,832 ) Financing activities Payment of lease liabilities (1,739 ) (1,766 ) Payment of dividends (959 ) (222 ) Purchase of treasury shares (18 ) (78 ) Issued and cancelled shares, net (214 ) – Net cash used in financing activities (2,930 ) (2,066 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (54 ) 71 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 7,107 (3,198 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 16,436 19,634 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 23,543 16,436

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

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