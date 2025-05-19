GIBO Click Empowers 72 Million Users to Create AI-Avatars, Advancing the Future of Intelligent Figurine Identities

HONG KONG, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GIBO Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIBO), the leading AI-powered animation and content platform in Asia, today announced the next evolution of its creator ecosystem through the rollout of GIBO Click—a modular engine designed to activate and monetize intelligent assets. With over 72 million registered users, GIBO is now enabling the global community to transform physical figurines and digital creations into AI-powered Avatars.

At the heart of this initiative is GIBO ai-Avatar, a new functionality within the GIBO Click ecosystem that allows users to turn any figurine into a digital twin—complete with personality traits, creative identity, and monetizable potential. Whether it’s an AI-generated character or a physical collectible tagged with an NFC chip, GIBO Click provides the connective layer that powers digital transformation, ownership validation, and engagement tracking.

“GIBO Click is more than infrastructure—it’s a creative engine,” said Zelt Kueh, CEO of GIBO Holdings Ltd. “It enables users to go from creation to ownership, from ownership to identity, and from identity to value. With AI-Avatars, every user can co-build the future of the GIBO universe.”

GIBO ai-Avatar™: From Figurines to Living Digital Characters

Through GIBO Click, users can apply a micro NFC sticker to any physical figurine, scan it via mobile, and register it to the platform. Once paired, GIBO.ai uses its proprietary AIGC engine to generate:

A personalized AI-stylized avatar

A rich lore profile, traits, and rarity score

A progression-based XP and level system based on platform engagement

These AI-Avatars are not just static representations—they are dynamic digital beings that participate in tournaments, co-create animations, and evolve over time. All interaction, usage, and creative deployment are recorded in their Digital Identity Profile powered by GIBO Click.

Key Features of GIBO ai-Avatar + GIBO Click Integration:

NFC Binding & Verification : Enables secure registration of any physical figurine to a unique digital twin

: Enables secure registration of any physical figurine to a unique digital twin AI-Powered Avatar Generation : Stylized avatars with backstories, appearance, and abilities tailored by GIBO.ai

: Stylized avatars with backstories, appearance, and abilities tailored by GIBO.ai Leveling & Experience Tracking : Avatars evolve through creative contributions and community participation

: Avatars evolve through creative contributions and community participation Create-to-Earn™ Monetization : Users earn revenue when their avatars appear in content, win competitions, or are licensed

: Users earn revenue when their avatars appear in content, win competitions, or are licensed O2O2O Ecosystem: A full Offline-to-Online-to-Offline loop, linking physical goods with digital usage and real-world economic value

Creating the Next-Generation Character Economy

With GIBO Click and ai-Avatar, GIBO.ai is laying the groundwork for a new wave of character-based IPs that are:

AI-augmented

User-owned

Monetization-enabled

And cross-medium interoperable

This launch is a critical part of GIBO’s long-term roadmap to empower creators of all levels—fans, designers, collectors—to co-develop the next generation of immersive storytelling, digital commerce, and brand-driven engagement.

The initiative will roll out in phases, beginning with early access to selected communities and creators, followed by broader ecosystem adoption later in 2025.

“AI-Avatars are the soul of GIBO Click,” added Zelt Kueh. “With each scan, a new life is born. And with each interaction, value is created—not just for individuals, but for the future of entertainment itself.”

About GIBO Holdings Limited

GIBO Holdings Ltd. is a unique and integrated AIGC animation streaming platform with extensive functionalities provided to both viewers and creators that serves a broad community of young people across Asia to create, publish, share and enjoy AI-generated animation video content. With over 72 million registered users and advanced AI-powered tools, GIBO seeks to redefine the landscape of digital content creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

